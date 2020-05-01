As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Our mobile breakdown service is in action as part of our additional services. We still give our best services in a timely manner like we always have. We carry out pre-roadworthy inspections ready for Transport SA inspections.
Our business hours are as normal and we are fortunate that we can still carry out our services while adhering to social distancing with our customers, new and regular.
We have many other services we can offer which you can sight on our newly created website.
We have excellent staff, qualified, experienced mechanics, competent in working with modern diagnostic equipment and engine overhaul testing.
I started my business in 1999 and we are in our 21st year in business maintaining local trucks, buses and 4WD’s, trailers and general heavy machinery. The work I do is professional, self satisfying and rewarding.
We need to support each other in these challenging, weird and trying times. We offer personal, professional advice and we have loan vehicles.
We support and sponsor several local sporting clubs and are passionate in their success.
We are involved with the winery industry together with wineries and vignerons and local farmers during harvest, maintaining and keeping their vehicles running.
Workmanship is a high standard. Vehicle repairs and servicing is checked thoroughly. Work is carried out by experienced, qualified mechanics. We take a personal approach to our customer’s needs and we take pride in our work in which we carry out on customer’s vehicles.
Lot 55 Stockwell Road, Angaston