As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Juncken Builders and Joinery

>> Peter Liebelt, Tamika Schutz, Nigel Noack, Brad Brook, Tristan Mackay, Jason Billing, Jamie Schultz and Michael Upton.

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

Business at this stage is still the same. We have changed the way we deal with customers and also the way we work on site.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

We have 19 employees within the Building and Joinery side.

We are a long standing business that over time we have become a reputable business within the Barossa Valley.

What makes me proud of the business is the loyalty of all the employees and their attitude towards their jobs.

 

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

Very important to shop local and keep as many small businesses in the Barossa Valley going in the tough times that we face ahead.

How does your business benefit the community?

We provide a wide range of services both within the Building side and the Joinery side to the community.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

We pride ourselves on being a long standing Local Building and Joinery company offering quality workmanship.

contact details

phone

08 8562 2983

open

Juncken Builders: Mon – Fri, 8am – 5pm
Juncken Joinery: Mon – Fri, 7.30am – 4.30pm

Address

4 Kalimna Road, Nuriootpa

web

www.jbandj.com.au

