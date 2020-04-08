As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Business at this stage is still the same. We have changed the way we deal with customers and also the way we work on site.
We have 19 employees within the Building and Joinery side.
We are a long standing business that over time we have become a reputable business within the Barossa Valley.
What makes me proud of the business is the loyalty of all the employees and their attitude towards their jobs.
Very important to shop local and keep as many small businesses in the Barossa Valley going in the tough times that we face ahead.
We provide a wide range of services both within the Building side and the Joinery side to the community.
We pride ourselves on being a long standing Local Building and Joinery company offering quality workmanship.
Juncken Builders: Mon – Fri, 8am – 5pm
Juncken Joinery: Mon – Fri, 7.30am – 4.30pm
4 Kalimna Road, Nuriootpa