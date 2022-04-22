Josh kayaks for mental health charity

As part of raising funds for mental health charity, Black Dog Institute, Barossa born, Joshua West has embarked on a solo kayaking trip the length of the Murray River.

This journey will involve him paddling over 2,400 kilometres from Bringenbrong Bridge at the foothills of Mount Kosciuszko, to the river mouth in Goolwa, South Australia.

Josh began his adventure on March 16 at Bringenbrong Bridge in New South Wales, and plans to complete his journey within the next two months at the river mouth in Goolwa.

Currently Josh has raised $4,800 into a 28-day journey and hopes to raise $15,000 by the end of it.

Whilst paddling on the water, Josh took some time to speak with The Leader about his epic journey.

“I have had one rainy day which produced a lot of mud, but every other day it has been blue skies with minimal wind,” he said.

“I have lost one shoe, a pair of sunglasses and a glove along the way, but I haven’t faced many other challenges,” Josh laughed.

“I have never paddled for four weeks before, but physically my body is holding up well.”

“I only really have a sore lower back.”

After hiking 1,200 kilometres of the Heysen Trail in 2018 and raising $12,000 for Black Dog Institute, Josh’s thirst for meaningful experiences only grew stronger.

“I was fortunate enough to have previously raised funds for the Black Dog so I am hoping I can meet my goal during this journey.”

Josh said he has enjoyed being out in the country after spending years behind a desk in Adelaide.

“It’s been a huge mental shift,” he added.

“There has been both physical and mental benefits of this journey.

“I have always been more of a hiker, so I definitely had to do some upper strength fitness before leaving.”

Whilst being passionate about the environment and tackling climate change, Josh said it is also essential, in these unsettling and challenging times, to continue shedding light on the impact of the last few years on mental health, and especially on the mental health of rural communities.