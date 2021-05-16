James encourages men to speak out

On May 23 Mr James Fechner of Nuriootpa is set to participate in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for his fifth year as part of raising awareness and funds for the Movember Foundation.

The motorcycle ride, which will begin at Midwest trader on Ebenezer place in Adelaide and end at The Maid, will be an event to remember as awareness for speaking out about men’s mental health becomes more apparent in today’s society.

Since joining the event, Mr Fechner and a group of close friends have raised over $20,000 over five years.

According to Beyond Blue Australia, on average one in eight men will experience depression and one in five men will experience anxiety at some stage of their lives.

Through Mr Fechner’s personal mental health journey, the event holds a great significance.

“The original attraction to the event was the bikes, but as someone who suffers from mental health issues it’s a great way to combine the two in a fun way,” Mr Fechner said.

“All while dressed in your Sunday best, riding a motorcycle, it’s a truly great event and attracts a huge crowd.”

Mr Fechner told The Leader for over 10 years he has suffered from depression and anxiety in varying degrees of severity.

“My mental health journey is an ever-changing thing,” he added.

“It had a huge impact on the person I am today and it’s been tough.

“I have always advocated for people to be open with mental health, but I would never actually share my story, which is quite common, I think.

“It’s easy to say “break the stigma” but actually taking the step to open up and make yourself vulnerable is extremely hard.”

Whilst it may be well known for men to bottle their feelings up, asking for help is the bravest thing to do.

In September last year, Mr Fechner’s life changed when he was diagnosed with ADHD.

“I felt a weight off my shoulders, I had answers for so many questions in my life,” Mr Fechner said.

“Although I struggle daily, I feel in control of my life.

“I think there can be a stigma attached to mental health, and some men might feel that it’s ‘weak’ to speak out but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I do also think it’s incredibly tough for any person to speak out, no matter their gender, we just need to make it normal to tell people how you truly feel.”

Through the event and self-improvement, Mr Fechner has felt at ease to speak about his mental health journey.

“In my experience the best way to encourage people to speak out is by speaking out yourself,” he said.

“Since speaking out last year I have had a quite unbelievable response, the amount of people who have approached me with questions, support or their story, is amazing.

“Lucy, my wife, has been an unbelievable support.

“Don’t stop exploring your mental health because there is so much quality information available from reliable sources.

“It’s also so important to find a GP that suits you.”