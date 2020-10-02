Ivan Venning retires as chairman of RDA

Mr Ivan Venning, is to officially retire as chairman of RDA Barossa, Gawler, Light, Adelaide Plains after serving in the role for five years. Prior to this he came from an almost 25 years as State Parliament representative. He announced his retirement at the RDA Annual General Meeting held at Barossa Campus, Nuriootpa last Thursday.

Mr Rolf Binder, current vice-chairman is expected to be the next incoming chairman.

Assistant Minister Nola Marino and Mr Tony Pasin, Member for Barker also addressed the meeting via zoom.

Mr Pasin told the meeting that Ivan has been a great Member of Parliament for the seat of Schubert and he thinks Ivan has done a fantastic job as chairman while Anne Moroney, C.E.O. and the board think they have the best model for business development in Australia with RDA.

Mr Pasin added, saying “2020 has been a sh.t of a year, there is no doubt about that. However, I think our state is dealing with a once in 100 year pandemic well.

“I am pleased that tourism occupancy is improving to almost 100% but there is still a real challenge ahead of us with Job Keeper being a complete saviour.

“I am particularly interested in water security for the Barossa as your Local Member and I look forward to a more secure water future for the Barossa.”

Assistant Minister Nola Marino said since 2015 Ivan Venning has shown outstanding leadership.

“He works with State and Federal Government so well and he is a good listener too, she remarked.

Assistant Minister Marino told her audience that COVID has not only brought its challenges but also business opportunities too.

In his address, Mr Ivan Venning said, “Do I miss politics?” “No, but I do miss the people.”

He paid tribute to The Leader, the local newspaper, saying what the newspaper does is extraordinary. “Their journalism and expertise is much appreciated,” he added.

But now after serving in parliament and then RDA, Mr Venning says he will be 75 in a few days and thinks it’s time to retire.

“It has been a huge opportunity and Ms Anne Moroney, C.E.O. has made it all work. It’s been a great journey and I will always remember it,” he concluded.

Mr Rolf Binder, vice-chairman acknowledged Mr Craig Grocke, Ms Leah Blankendaal and Mr Daniel Bailey, current staff members who are all leaving to take on new opportunities.

Mr Binder said, he has known Ivan Venning for many years, saying he is the true embellishment of a politician in that he actually cares for other people.

“I have really enjoyed how strongly Ivan and Ms Anne Moroney have worked together,” he said.

He continued, “We have had a hard year but we do invisible work that works.

“I thank Ivan sincerely for what you’ve done and all your wonderful service to the Barossa.”

Ms Anne Moroney, C.E.O. in her report highlighted the year of wine and agri industry with wine as our region’s economical advantage.

She also sees value in the creation of food and wine and an expansion in the equine industry.

Whilst she was sad to shortly be losing three staff members she was pleased to announce that prominent local chef, Mr Mark McNamara will be coming on board the RDA team for six months to help with food studies.