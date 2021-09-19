Inlaying a legacy

On a flight home after visiting Egypt two years ago, Andrew Young had much more on his mind than what blockbuster to watch on the in-flight entertainment.

The Seppeltsfield Master Cooper was busy hatching an exciting idea, and to the best of his knowledge, a world leading one.

Inspired by the intricate and ancient art form of inlay, which he had seen examples of whilst touring Egypt, Andrew knew there was an opportunity to lift his cooperage, YN Oak, to the next level of craftsmanship.

“On our way home I thought, how can we create something that’s new, fresh and innovative? And that’s where it began,” he told The Leader.

The idea culminated recently at the official launch of the cooperage’s custom inlay barrels, a dinner event which coincided with Andrew’s 45th anniversary in the industry.

Using what Andrew describes as “extreme craftsmanship”, the barrel head is inlaid in the desired design or logo with verified 160 year old jarrah – salvaged from local original vineyard posts.

“Where most people would burn these, we found a way to repurpose them,” said Andrew, hefting a moss-encrusted post that has worn the weather of many years.

“What’s important about this also is provenance. We’re able to sell a story.”

It’s exactly the type of thing that collectors and corporate clients want, according to Andrew, who reads the industry market with a “360 degree view”.

“It’s my dream to have these new inlay barrels in every corporate facility in the world,” he said.

“I know it’s a wild dream, but also I would like it in the top bar in Federal Parliament, and I want one in the White House. That’s what we’re aiming for, and we’re going to do it!”

Despite the inlay barrels only recently becoming available, orders are already flowing in from all over the world, including from some unexpected locations.

“One of our first orders is for rum in Barbados. Now, who would have thought that we would ever be making a barrel, let alone inlay, for rum in Barbados!” Andrew laughed.

With each barrel end custom made and tooled by hand, it can take anywhere from six to ten hours to complete.

“It’s intricate work, it’s fine work, you can’t rush it. It’s a craft within our craft,” said Andrew.

“This is not just something that you make in five minutes.

“It’s for a long term, lasting legacy.”