Industry remains steady during pandemic

Low interest rates coupled with grant opportunities to build are providing another boost to the real estate industry which remained steady during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Rohan Semmler, sales agent at Homburg Real Estate, Tanunda, said there is confidence in the market and contrary to what some regions may report about “doom and gloom”, it isn’t the case in the Barossa.

“COVID hit at a time when real estate was pretty good,” said Rohan.

“As the COVID restrictions were announced I was in the office chatting to real estate stalwart, David Braunack who reminded me there was the recession in the early 90’s, the global financial crisis and property slumps and he said it would be okay, we would find a way out the other side.”

While restrictions somewhat sidelined the usual way of operating in the real estate industry, market confidence was still there.

“We were still busy but probably not as busy as we would have like to have been at that time of year,” said Rohan.

“But as we came through the other side, the first weekend when we were allowed to hold open inspections again, we had over 30 people at five inspections and that’s when I realised we were going to be okay.”

Rohan said now they are at a point where buyer interest is strong.

“Whilst supply is a bit lower than normal, demand is very high, which has led to multiple offers on properties and buyers missing out,” said Rohan.

“Traditionally winter hasn’t been the strongest season for selling. However, given the depth of buyer enquiry, I am encouraging anyone thinking of selling in the near future to seriously consider taking advantage of the positive conditions and list now.

“There’s an absolute abundance of buyers, on almost every property listing we are having multiple offers and opens are busier than I have ever had in my time.”

For those who are yet to decide on the time they will put their property on the market, Rohan provides reassurance saying, “Now is as good a time as any to put a house on the market – I have several listings coming to the market this week.”

And when he reflects on COVID and real estate Rohan says, “The industry has remained strong through this pandemic, I am really passionate and energetic about the Barossa and real estate and I’m feeling positive about where things are going.”