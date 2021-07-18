Indigenous culture and history celebrated during NAIDOC Week

Encouraging Aboriginal issues to become a part of household discussions was among the focus of a local farming couple during last week’s NAIDOC celebrations.

NAIDOC Week 2021 was celebrated from July 4 to July 11.

Each year, NAIDOC Week recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across Australia.

Richard Chatterton and Kane van Dierman, of Riverside Eggs, operate out of Lyndoch-based Riverside Farm and acknowledged their Indigenous employees during NAIDOC Week.

Kane is a Western Arrernte and Yawarawarrka man and said it was important for issues facing Aboriginal people to remain as ongoing discussions.

“NAIDOC Week is a time that everyone, black or white, can celebrate Aboriginal culture, and all of the achievements that we have made…,” Kane said.

“It’s encouraging to see everyone come together and celebrate it.

“It’s great to see more corporate people and government representatives get really involved. When I was a kid it was only Aboriginal organisations that celebrated NAIDOC Week.

“We have to be careful when NAIDOC Week is done, to not put it away and lose that discussion throughout the year.”

Richard said the week was an opportunity to encourage communities to come together and learn from each other.

“We’ve all got a lot to learn from each other. There is so many amazing, wonderful things about Indigenous culture that I think a lot of people are really missing out on,” Richard said.

“We should all be existing together and leaning into each other.”