2022 HARDI 24 Hour Trial

In an impressive field that tops last year’s numbers, 163 competitors on 138 bikes will set off on the HARDI 24 Hour Trial this weekend, including 25 sidecars and 113 solos.

The race will commence on July 9 from the Kapunda Harness Racing Complex, with the first bike set to depart at 11.01 a.m.

The event will mark the second consecutive year starting at Kapunda, which gets the alternating schedule between Eudunda and Kapunda back on track after COVID-19 disruptions.

This year’s course takes in varied terrain that will challenge competitors, and with good rains in the lead up to the event, track conditions are looking favourable.

There will be two sections with designated spectator areas, where the bikes can be viewed in the competitive sections.

“We are expecting around 700 people to attend throughout the weekend,” said Josh Schiller, 24 Hour Trial committee member.

“We have a large number of people monitoring the 24 Controls around the track, made up of keen motorcycling enthusiasts who are a valued part of the event.”

This year’s field boasts many top riders, regular 24 Hour Trial competitors, and previous winners looking to extend their tally of victories.

“In the solos, there will be a battle to watch between 4-time winner Sean Throup, 2018 winner Riley Graham and 2021 runner-up, Zack Tremaine.”

“To add to the competition, Jacob Smith will be attempting his first 24 Hour Trial after his 2nd place in the 2022 Finke Desert Race.”

“In the sidecars, the competition is also tight, with two multiple champion teams, Shane Schiller / Steven Doecke and Mark Launer / Tyson Rohrlach going head-to-head, with up to 4 other teams having the potential to steal victory, should the ‘old fellas’ falter” Josh said.

“On a different note, 2008 Isle of Man TT race winner Cameron Donald is back for a second run at the 24 Hour Trial after his 2-stroke class win in 2018,” added Josh.

“This time his approach is a little more unorthodox, choosing to tackle the course on what might be the largest capacity bike to have been ridden in the event, a Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro adventure bike.”