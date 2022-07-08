2022 HARDI 24 Hour Trial

In an impressive field that tops last year’s numbers, 163 competitors on 138 bikes will set off on the HARDI 24 Hour Trial this weekend, including 25 sidecars and 113 solos.
The race will commence on July 9 from the Kapunda Harness Racing Complex, with the first bike set to depart at 11.01 a.m.
The event will mark the second consecutive year starting at Kapunda, which gets the alternating schedule between Eudunda and Kapunda back on track after COVID-19 disruptions.
This year’s course takes in varied terrain that will challenge competitors, and with good rains in the lead up to the event, track conditions are looking favourable.
There will be two sections with designated spectator areas, where the bikes can be viewed in the competitive sections.
“We are expecting around 700 people to attend throughout the weekend,” said Josh Schiller, 24 Hour Trial committee member.
“We have a large number of people monitoring the 24 Controls around the track, made up of keen motorcycling enthusiasts who are a valued part of the event.”
This year’s field boasts many top riders, regular 24 Hour Trial competitors, and previous winners looking to extend their tally of victories.
“In the solos, there will be a battle to watch between 4-time winner Sean Throup, 2018 winner Riley Graham and 2021 runner-up, Zack Tremaine.”
“To add to the competition, Jacob Smith will be attempting his first 24 Hour Trial after his 2nd place in the 2022 Finke Desert Race.”
“In the sidecars, the competition is also tight, with two multiple champion teams, Shane Schiller / Steven Doecke and Mark Launer / Tyson Rohrlach going head-to-head, with up to 4 other teams having the potential to steal victory, should the ‘old fellas’ falter” Josh said.
“On a different note, 2008 Isle of Man TT race winner Cameron Donald is back for a second run at the 24 Hour Trial after his 2-stroke class win in 2018,” added Josh.
“This time his approach is a little more unorthodox, choosing to tackle the course on what might be the largest capacity bike to have been ridden in the event, a Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro adventure bike.”
Scrutineering of the bikes will take place on Friday night.
After the success of live electronic timing for competitive sections last year, this system will again be in action.
Officials, competitors and spectators will be able to monitor the progress of each bike on their mobile device, down to the second, with the system expanded to automatically monitor transport sections.
Race Result timing will enable provisional results to become available shortly after the event, allowing presentations to be held on July 16 at the Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel, Nuriootpa.
While it is a great relief that COVID-19 protocols have been reduced this year, the organisers are keen to continue to encourage spectators in following current SA Health guidelines.
“We ask spectators to please respect our landowners by taking all rubbish with you, and please also respect the roads in the area” added Josh.
Merchandise will be available to purchase from Main Control with card facilities available.
The 24 Hour Reliability Trial is the oldest continuing motorcycle event in Australia.
This year marks the 98th anniversary of the inaugural event in 1924, with 2022 being the 89th edition, owing to a few missing years for wars, the depression and, most recently, COVID-19.
The reigning champion has not started an off-road race in SA for the year in either the 2022 Reliability Trials (SART) or the South Australian Off-Road Championships (SAORC). Sean will be relying on experience and trail riding to the tip of Australia recently for refining his bike skills. It might be a tough ask, but he understands what is required to come out on top in this unique event.
Zack starts this year’s event as the 202×1 SART champion, a result of placing consistently throughout the entire season, achieving his best result to date in the 2021 Hardi 24 Hour Trial completing the event in 2nd, and probably his most satisfying finish in his career. He missed the first round of the SART this year due to a family function but has won the next two rounds. No doubt Zack will be riding the wheels off the 250 over the weekend ensuring that he is pushing for the win right until the end.
Riley missed a great event last year, but he is another rider with a few years of experience that he will use for his benefit. Riley is strong on the bike, and will no doubt be looking to increase his outright win tally in the 24 Hour Trial, which will be in the back of his mind from the time he leaves main control on lap 1.
Fresh off a successful campaign at Finke finishing 2nd, Jacob was keen to ride the 24 Hour Trial and was unable last year due to border restrictions. Growing up in Condobolin NSW, desert racing has been his forte, but he has also previously competed in Off Road Championships. Jacob has previously discussed riding the 24 Hour and with David Schwarz as Jacob’s major sponsor, it was inevitable that he would get a chance to compete on a bike that will be prepared by a long-time competitor.
Let’s start with the “Old Fellas” & once again it’s always a safe bet to assume Uncle Mark & trusty companion Tyson will be somewhere towards the pointy end of the field. Can they finally fill one hand full of wins and hold up all five fingers?
THEY’RE BACK! The next of the “Old Fellas”. After retiring from competition with a surprising 24hr win in 2015 (considering the circumstances), the pair have decided to retire from retirement & try to catch Launer/Rohrlach with matching 4 wins. Can Crasher’s crippled shell of a body support another finish let alone a win? Shhhh…don’t tell the chiro what’s happening.
Shane has had some good pace that keeps everyone on their toes. A last-minute passenger change sees experienced passenger Brian Anthony jump on board, after his third placing with Ross Watson at last month’s Lew Job 2 Day Trial. Could this be a winning combination?
Class 1 – Expert Solo – All Powers
Class 2 – Expert Sidecar – All Powers
Class 3 – Clubman Lites – Up to 250cc 2 Stroke, Up to 345cc 4 Stroke
Class 4 – Clubman Open – 251cc & over 2 Stroke, 350cc and over 4 Stroke
Class 5 – Clubman Sidecar – All Powers
Class 6 – Veteran – 45-54 years
Class 7 – Masters Sidecar – 45 years & over
Class 8 – Masters – 55 years & over
Class 9 – Ladies – All Powers
1 Ben Mayne/ Ashley Ball2HSR KTM EXC 560SCMC/ Mud N Tars MCC
2 Shane Beckmann/ Brian Anthony 2 KTM VMC 590 Keyneton MCC
3 Daniel Plowman/ Bradley Brook 2 KTM MEFO 570 Keyneton MCC
4 Bradley Hunter/ Ryan Pritchard 2 KTM GPR 500 Keyneton MCC
5 Bradley Manuel/ Sean Schrapel 2 WHT Husqvarna 610 Keyneton MCC
6 Mark Launer/ Tyson Rohrlach 2 WHT KTM 570 Keyneton MCC
7 Shaun Blenkiron/ Nathan Saegenschnitter 2 KTM WSP 570 Keyneton MCC
8 Shane Schiller/ Steven Doecke 2 Husqvarna AMS 610 Keyneton MCC/K&D MCC
9 Darren Winter/ Lachlan Greenhalgh 2 VMC KTM 690 Levis MCC
10 Ross Watson/ Cooper Winter 5 EML WRF 450 Levis MCC
11 Russell Bailey/ Marc Oxley 5 KTM WHT 610 ASA/ Levis MCC
12 Zak Smith/ Samantha Baxter 5 KTM EXC 525 Gawler MCC/ASA
13 Michael Kerin/ Louis Kerin 5 Husqvarna MEFO FE 570 Velocette MCC
14 Neil White/ Jason Edson 7 KTM MEFO 510 Velocette MCC
15 Gary Waldhuter/ James Waldhuter 7 VMC Husqvarna 501 Morgan MCC/SCMC
16 David Pratt/ Jayden Watkins 7 KTM MEFO 525 Morgan MCC/ Gawler MCC
17 Shaun Buckley/ Brett Harding 5Husqvarna WHT 510Levis MCC
18 Christopher Paunola/ Alex Turner 5 VMC KTM 520 Keyneton MCC
19 Kristy Schultz/ Ayla Plowman 5 BSU KTM 540 Gawler MCC
20 Aaron Silvy/ Jaron Speyer-Silvy 5 KTM EXC 450 Speedway Riders Association
21 Barry Buckley/ Todd Blackwell 7 BDH KTM 500 Levis MCC/ASA
22 Anthony Weckert/ Damien Nash 7 VMC KTM 625 Keyneton MCC
23 Matthew Harris/ Jordan Harris 5 KTM EXC 530 Gawler MCC
24 Roger Greenhalgh/ Barbara Greenhalgh 7 Husqvarna VMC 450 Levis MCC
25 Jason Whitfield/ Christopher Cowie 5 Honda NX 650 NWVMCC (VIC)
35 Daniel Riebke 6 Sherco SEF 300 Keyneton MCC
36 Greg Slattery 8 Yamaha WRF 250 Gawler MCC
37 Mark Harrold 8 Husqvarna FE 450 Clare MCC
38 Stephen Tomlinson 8 KTM EXC-F 350 Gawler MCC
39 Steve Sparkes 8 Yamaha WRF 250 AJS Moto Trial Club of SA
40 Paul Collins 8 KTM EXC 300 Juventus MCC
41 Shaun Harman 6 KTM EXC 350 Gawler MCC
42 Bradley Tom 6 KTM EXC 250 Canobolas MCC (NSW)
43 Hector Evans 6 KTM EXC 350 Gawler MCC
44 Justin French 6 KTM EXC 200 Clare MCC
45 Phil Hodgens 6 Yamaha TTR 250 SC MCC (QLD)
46 Rob Thomas 6 Yamaha WRF 450 Keyneton MCC
47 Trevor Field 6 KTM EXC-F 350 Sunshine Coast MCC (QLD)
48 Brett Hall 8 KTM EXC-F 450 Juventus MCC
49 David Tomlinson 8 Husqvarna TE 250 Sunshine Coast MCC (QLD)
50 Heidi Giersch 9 KTM EXC-F 350 Keyneton MCC
51 Adam Toolan 6 Yamaha DT 200 Levis MCC
52 Allan Briscoe 6 Husqvarna FE 250 Gawler MCC
53 Andrew Byrne 6 Husqvarna TE 250 Mud N Tars MCC
54 Colin Jenke 6 Yamaha WRF 250 Keyneton MCC
55 Darren Jones 6 Yamaha WRF 450 Keyneton MCC
56 Dave Russell 6 Yamaha WRF 450 Ariel MCC
57 David Johnson 6 Husqvarna TE 250 Adelaide Hills MCC
58 Jason Poznic 6 Yamaha WRF 250 FNQRRC (QLD)
59 Gregory Noel 8 Yamaha TT 350 Adelaide Hills MCC
60 Paul Rumsey 8 TM EN 300 Juventus MCC
61-65 RESERVE
66 Sean Throup 1 Yamaha WRF 450 Keyneton MCC
67 Zack Tremaine 1 Yamaha WRF 250 Velocette MCC
68 Haydon Ahrens 1 Yamaha WRF 450 Keyneton MCC
69 Anthony Diener 1 TBA Gawler MCC
70 Adam Wright 1 KTM EXC-F 350 SCMC
71 Damien Jenke 1 Yamaha WRF 450 Keyneton MCC
72 Clinton Voigt 1 KTM EXC 300 Gawler MCC
73 Jamie Banks 1 Sherco SEF 300 Adelaide Hills MCC
74 Kyan Haydon 1 KTM EXC 350 Gawler MCC
75 Daniel Prior 1 Yamaha WRF 450 Gawler MCC
76 Brendon Noble 1 Yamaha WRF 450 ASA
77 Jack Tucker 1 GasGas EC-F 350 Keyneton MCC
78 Charlie Milton 1 Husqvarna FE 450 Keyneton MCC
79 Nathan Noble 1 Yamaha WRF 450 Clare MCC
80 Todd Muster 1 KTM EXC-F 450 Keyneton MCC
81 Riley Graham 1 Yamaha YZ 450 Gawler MCC
82 Jacob Smith 1 Husqvarna FE 450 Condobolin ASC (NSW)
83 Sam Wegener 1 KTM EXC-F 350 Gawler MCC
84 David Schwarz 1 Husqvarna FE 350 Juventus MCC
85 Samuel Hutchesson 4 KTM EXC 450 Mud N Tars MCC
86 Liam Sander 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Morgan MCC
87 Liam McConnell 4 KTM EXC 300 MRC Victoria (Vic)
88 Jared Plush 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Morgan MCC
89 Jonathan Zussino 4 Husqvarna FE 501 Levis MCC
90 Josh Matthews 4 Husaberg FE 350 Keyneton MCC
91 Jack Wormald 4 KTM SXF 350 Gawler MCC
92 Dwayne Rumsey 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Juventus MCC
93 Byron Hoffmann 4 Husqvarna FE 350 Keyneton MCC
94 Clayton Sherwood 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Keyneton MCC
95 Hayden Burgemeister 4 KTM EXC 450 Keyneton MCC
96 Jarred Beckmann 4 Husqvarna FE 350 Keyneton MCC
97 James Rowe 4 KTM EXC 350 Keyneton MCC
98 Kym Sherwood 4 KTM EXC 450 ASA
99 Matthew Aimann 3 Yamaha WRF 250 Gawler MCC
100 Daryl Sherwood 4 Yamaha WR 400
101 Michael Schiller 4 KTM EXC 450 Keyneton MCC
102 Ethan Pickstock 4 KTM EXC-F 450 Gawler MCC
103 Clayton Fechner 3 Yamaha WRF 250 Keyneton MCC
104 Joel Knight 3 Sherco SEF-R 250 Keyneton MCC
105 Russell Sherwood 4 KTM EXC 500 Keyneton MCC
106 Mitchell Sims 4 Yamaha WRF 449 Morgan MCC
107 Matthew Lee 4 KTM EXC-F 450 Keyneton MCC
108 Sani Pfeiffer 4 KTM EXC 350 Keyneton MCC
109 Deklan Coppen 4 Suzuki DRZE 400 Gawler MCC
110 Mark Hassfurter 4 Husqvarna FE 501 Velocette MCC
111 Michael Collins 4 Husqvarna FE 450 Juventus MCC
112 Marcus Coppen 4 KTM EXC-F 350 Gawler MCC
113 Simon Haydon 3 KTM EXC 250 Gawler MCC
114 Cameron Donald 4 Triumph Tiger Rally Pro 1200 HCV (VIC)
115 Donald Owen 4 Triumph Tiger Rally Pro 1200 HCV (VIC)
116 Jordan Ball 3 KTM EXC TPI 250 Gawler MCC
117 Michael Drake 3 Yamaha WRF 250 Levis MCC
118 Rhys Jenke 3 Yamaha WRF 250 Keyneton MCC
119 Lindsay Meaney 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Gawler MCC
120 Jamie Starick 4 KTM EXC-F 500 Keyneton MCC
121 Matthew Reimann 4 Husqvarna FE 450 MRA
122 Nick Doecke 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Keyneton MCC
123 Giles ODriscoll 4 Yamaha WR 450 Keyneton MCC
124 Todd Knight 4 SHERCO SE Factory 300 Keyneton MCC
125 Elliot Tom 3 KTM EXC-F 250 Canobolas MCC (NSW)
126 Daniel Kotz 3 Yamaha WRF 250 Velocette MCC
127 Travis Reardon 3 Yamaha WRF 250 Keyneton MCC
128 Nathan Freeman 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Velocette MCC
129 James Crosbie 4 Suzuki RMX-Z 450 WWMCSC (NSW)
130 Andrew Schulz 4 KTM EXC-F 350 Riverland JMCC
131 Stuart Mackenzie 4 KTM EXC 350 Gawler MCC
132 Lachlan Ratsch 3 Yamaha WRF 250 Keyneton MCC
133 Chris Thomas 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Keyneton MCC
134 Michael Johnson 3 Sherco SEF Factory 300 AHMCC
135 Keegan May 4 KTM EXC 250 Port Pirie MCC
136 Anthony Read 3 KTM EXC 250 Keyneton MCC
137 Ashley Riebke 3 KTM EXC TPI 250 Keyneton MCC
138 Henry Schutz 4 Kawasaki KLX-R 450 Keyneton MCC
139 Tyler Read 3 KTM EXC-F 250 Keyneton MCC
140 Richard Hutt 4 KTM EXC 350 Adelaide Hills MCC
141 Cooper Ratsch 3 Yamaha WRF 250 Keyneton MCC
142 Caden Rogers 4 KTM EXC-F 350 Keyneton MCC
143 Matthew Davies 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Gawler MCC
144 Nicholas Schutz 4 Husqvarna FE 501 Tea Tree Gully MCC
145 Timothy Lynas 4 KTM EXC 300 Gawler MCC
146 Grant Stephen 4 KTM EXC 300 AJS Moto Trial Club of SA
147 Matthew Curtis 4 KTM EXC-F 450 Gawler MCC
148 Shane Bentley 4 Yamaha WRF 450 Gawler MCC
149 Jesse Roesler 3 GasGas EC 250 Keyneton MCC
150 Aiden Thompson 4 KTM EXC-F 450 Velocette MCC
151 Alexander Cowan 4 KTM EXC-F 500 AJS Moto Trial Club of SA
152 Daniel Garbett 4 Honda XR 600 Mud N Tars MCC