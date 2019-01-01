COMPETITION

Enter the draw for your chance to win a Double Pass to Roald Dahl and The Imagination Seekers – Live Show.

The Live Show is on at the Gawler Civic Centre during the July School Holidays on Wednesday 20 July, 11.00am

Simply submit your details using the form below.

1 lucky winner will be drawn on Monday June 20, 2022. Winner will be notified by phone.

The winner will receive:

The Double pass is for the Wedensday July 20 event at 11:00am. Total value of $20. A Double pass includes entry for 1 adult and 1 child.

Further event information can be found here.