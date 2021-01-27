Humble CFS captain is Citizen of the Year

Robertstown CFS’s humble captain and long-serving member, Adrian Schmidt has been named Citizen of the Year for Regional Council of Goyder’s Robertstown ward.

“I’m very embarrassed,” said Adrian as he reflects on the accolade.

“I was gobsmacked, and thought it was some mates playing a trick on me. You don’t volunteer or do things for recognition, you do it because your heart and soul are in it.

“I still believe there’s other people that do as much or even more than me!”

Adrian was just 17 when he joined CFS, making him a member for the past 39 years, being captain for the past nine.

He has also received Life Membership, 35 year service award, state volunteer awards and a national volunteer award.

“I’ve been in strike teams, attended vehicle accidents, flooding, fires… but it’s just what you do in CFS,” said Adrian.

“Like all things, this is not just about me. It’s the whole brigade and organsation. I can’t do anything without their help.”

With CFS Adrian’s main volunteering role, he still makes time to be Vice-President of Geranium Plain Lutheran Church, cemetery curator, member of Robertstown RSL and member of the Eastern Drought Group.

Previously, Adrian’s volunteer roles have also included work with the Southern Saints Football Club, Robertstown Tennis Club and Robertstown Primary School.

Adrian, a farmer/shearer during the day, puts receiving this award down to his family – his wife, Gayle and children, Tenille and Jake.

Their son, Jake was the Young Citizen of the Year for Robertstown last year.

Adrian’s mum, Dehla Schmidt was Citizen of the Year back in 2003, and uncle, Arnold, was Citizen of the Year in 2002.

“I’ve had good mentors show me how to be part of the community. I learnt from a young age you just have to help out,” said Adrian.

“Now I’ve taught my kids to treat people how you want to be treated and you will be alright. Life’s pretty good.”