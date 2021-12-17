How to style your table this Christmas

A bountiful feast is the key to Christmas cheer and it all begins with sitting down to a beautifully dressed table. But how and where do you begin?

Chelsea Honner from Pewsey Vale has all the tips and tricks to styling a modern table which will

be sure to enhance the Christmas joy.

“For me, it’s finding a standout piece, and balancing it out with colour and texture,” Chelsea said.

“A lot of people over think it, but you don’t have to go overboard.

“You can still make it interesting without adding tinsel and Christmas crackers.”

When you think of Christmas, traditional colours of red and green come to mind. However Chelsea said people are moving away from that and adding a point of difference.

“They aren’t afraid to be different,” she added.

“I think pink and red is always a winner.

“They are colours that come in and out but it’s very popular at the moment.

“All of the amber colours are also quite popular, as well as the nudes and beige.”

At the moment, Chelsea said she is loving layering table cloths and placing a tied napkin on each plate.

Using great quality linen can make a real difference when it comes to your table, and contrasting that against different patterns is definitely a trend this festive season.

“You can add one large tablecloth and another diagonally across to add texture,” said Chelsea.

“I am quite a minimalist, so I would normally go with one colour if it was for a dinner party.

“Less is usually more.”

Green foliage and native plants are a beautiful way to bring the outside in, whilst tying a traditional feel of Christmas.

Foliage is a must, according to Chelsea.

“I always pop a bit of greenery on the table that can even be used as an alternative to a table runner.

“When it comes to foliage, I like pine and traditional wood tones because it ties it back to Christmas.”

On Chelsea’s table, she placed a cluster of different shapes and sizes of neutral vases, which instantly added more texture.

The wavey pattern around the vase marries with the cocktail glasses beautifully.

“The little details are important,” Chelsea said.

When it comes to cutlery and tableware, there is no better time than now to bring out your unique designs.

“Put your cutlery and plates out that are special and different, don’t leave them in the cupboard” Chelsea said.

“I go with stone plates, because I love them and they also tie in with the vases, but sometimes the clean white plates look great too.”

Candles are always a go to decoration, however Chelsea said it depends if you are planning on burning them at the table.

“But by the time you get your food on the table and the foliage, it tends to get a bit busy anyway.”