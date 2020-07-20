Housing boom for Tanunda

Tanunda is on the verge of another housing boom with a parcel of vineyard land earmarked for residential development.

Ninety homes could be constructed in Menge Road, Tanunda with block sizes up to nearly 800 square metres being proposed.

The 11.80 hectares is currently vineyard and The Leader understands there are plans for this to be removed to make way for cropping land.

A development partner is being sought for the residentially zoned 11.7 hectares and it is understood a second piece of land to the rear of the property, zoned semi industrial, will also be put on the market.

Principal of Century 21 Barossa, Mr CJ Setlhong said approval for the housing development had been granted by The Barossa Council and it has since lapsed.

There is already interest in the property, and the successful developer will be required to resubmit their plans to Council.

It could result in reconfiguring the plans and may bring less housing blocks to the area.

“There’s not a lot of parcels of land in the Barossa generally,” said CJ.

“Tanunda East is under construction and at one point there will be no land, this is the next lot that is available.”

CJ cited housing estates around the region that remain and also acknowledged the high demand that these have experienced.

“This is the last parcel of land for Tanunda unless there’s some rezoning for the town because some pockets are protected,” said CJ.

“Whoever buys this land can make it work for them. Given there’s not much land in the Barossa, it is an excellent project worth engaging.”

CJ said block purchases would be ideal for first home buyers or retirees.

“The Barossa is one place where a lot of people migrate to,” said CJ.

“For those that are retiring, it’s easy living and easy to get to the city and people are choosing a country life that offers a lot of amenities.”