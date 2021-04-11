Hope for those who need it most

For the team at Barossa Community Kitchen spreading hope and cooking a home cooked meal for those who need it most is a simple pleasure.

Located at the House of Hope in Nuriootpa, Barossa Community Kitchen volunteers have continued to be successful in assisting locals who have suffered homelessness or have struggled financially.

With COVID-19 causing stress on many young families last year, the Barossa Community Kitchen have been there every step of the way.

Since the establishment of the group 2017, Barossa Community Kitchen Co-ordinator, Ms Kath Gribble and her team have become successful in assisting with helping the less fortunate.

“In 2017 I found a homeless man in the doorway of the Uniting Church in Nuriootpa,” Ms Gribble said.

“I spoke to the Minister and we wondered how many more people were homeless in the Barossa.

“From then I saw a need in the community to drive the project and provide the community with a meal.”

Currently Barossa Community Kitchen have 28 volunteers and are always seeking more.

Those who are wishing to be a part of the team must have a police check and do a food safety course, according to Ms Gribble.

Ms Gribble told The Leader she feels a sense of pride helping people.

“I absolutely love it,” she said.

“It’s a lot of fun and in a really pleasant atmosphere, it feels nice and homely to everyone.

“It’s nice to see people enjoy a meal who might otherwise be socially isolated or unable to afford it.”

On March 25 Barossa Community Kitchen assisted with a 2-year-old’s birthday party at the House of Hope.

Ms Gribble and the team helped a young family to celebrate the occasion with a venue and food.

“It was lovely,” Ms Gribble said.

“Ms Amelia Burton had been coming here since her son, Thomas was in her tummy.

“She said coming to the Barossa Community Kitchen is the highlight of the week being able to socialise and enjoy a nice meal.”

Ms Gribble said she loves hearing people enjoy themselves who come to the community kitchen.

“For those seeking out a free meal or some good company, the Barossa Community Kitchen are open every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.