Homecoming for Callum

He grew up in the Barossa Valley, has captured the hearts of “Masterchef” fans across the nation, written cookbooks and runs a successful cooking school. Now, Callum Hann has “come home” to “Lou’s Place”, a new restaurant venture at Lou Miranda Estate.

Teamed with business partner, Themis Chrissidis, Callum can’t wait to welcome diners to their Rowland Flat based endeavour.

“This is my first go at a restaurant,” Callum told The Leader.

“I guess we’ve been cooking beautiful food for such a long time now and people over the last few years have been asking us when are you going to open a restaurant?

“To say that we are finally doing that now and to be doing it in my home town – the place that I love and the place where my family is – is really special.

“Mum (Deb) was here on the weekend when we had our soft launch for family and friends and she loved it. I think she is really proud of what we have achieved.”

Callum is already building a team of locals around him, signing on head chef, Dean Zammit who has been working in restaurants in the region for about 7 years now.

He plans to continue celebrating that local connection, whether it be by the produce they match with the line-up of Miranda Wines or the staff they employ.

“I was just thinking yesterday actually, that when I was at Nuriootpa High School I started working in my first restaurant when I was in Year 10 and I’m really looking forward to offering opportunities to young Barossa people to work here as well,” said Callum.

But for now, he and his team are keen to welcome friends both old and new, to enjoy a “long lazy lunch with us”.

“It’s a given that a restaurant has awesome food and of course we’re going to have awesome food but I think you are going to feel looked after, you are going to feel like you’ve come home to a friend’s house – it’s generous, it’s warm and our service is going to be second to none!”

