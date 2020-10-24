Historical display recognises advancements in health

A room in the Angaston History Centre has been transformed into a significant display to mark the 100th anniversary of the Angaston and District Hospital.

COVID requirements prevented a display being created at the hospital this month. However, the Angaston and Penrice Historical Society with the support of the organising committee of the hospital centenary celebrations, have a collection of the hospital’s history on display.

The display is varied, capturing an array of tried and tested instruments, equipment, doctor’s bags, former bed and cot, a commode and an array of photographs.

There is also a hospital admission ledger which is handwritten and details who was admitted to the hospital and their ailment and what they were charged.

Nita Hage, who was the matron at the hospital and retired after 35 years, had a large album complete with photographs and her memories over the years included in the display.

President of the Angaston and Penrice Historical Society, Dr Bill Gransbury said it was important to recognise the centenary of the hospital.

“It’s a great snap shot of past and present of the hospital and it’s connection to the community,” said Dr Gransbury.

He said the hospital had to be funded by the community and their contribution over the years was well documented throughout The Leader, evidence of which forms part of this display.

Two generations of the Drevers, Donald and Ian were doctors in Angaston and their family donated materials for the display.

So too did the Angaston Hospital, who have carefully cared for some of these items over time.

The Angaston History Centre will open the display on Wednesday and the weekends, until the end of November.