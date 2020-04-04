Historic grounds create a community space

A space for the community to call their own and host gatherings, meetings or social occasions is what NFA (Nuriootpa Futures Association) have created at the grounds of Coulthard House.

NFA are custodians of the iconic heritage property in Murray Street, Nuriootpa.

The old barn at the back of the grounds was upgraded into a functional space thanks to a $150,000 Fund My Neighbourhood grant.

A floor, kitchen facilities, new toilets and open fireplace have transformed the barn area, with the grant also helping secure the old dairy building which had been vandalised and needed repair.

Ms Kathy Schilling, NFA committee and Mr Lyndon Stoll, NFA Chairman agreed the space was designed with the community in mind.

They want it to be protected and used for future generations, as there’s a long history behind the building.

The Barn and surrounding grounds can be utilised for meetings, gatherings, events like family birthdays, community events such as the recent Barossa Wellness day or a show ‘n’ shine, and even baptisms and

weddings.

The Barn has a $200 fee to hire, with an optional $50 cleaning fee, whilst the whole grounds is $500 to hire, with 20% off for NFA members.

“We are also the parent body of the Bush Chapel. We can now offer The Barn as a site too and alternative venue for some weather restrictions at the Chapel,” said Kathy.

“We want to emphasise this is a community space, owned by the community who intend to keep it for as long as we possibly can.”

Lyndon added, “We need the community and NFA members to get active in the work here to maintain it… after all it belongs to them and if we all do our bit it will remain the ‘jewel in the crown’ for Nuriootpa.”

For events and functions bookings contact 0491 643 417.