Heritage garden “coming up roses”

Green thumbs were on display last Friday morning as volunteers began planting out the Lutheran Heritage Garden in front of historic Tabor Church, Tanunda.

Eighty-five traditional “Europeana” floribunda bare-rooted roses, donated by Barossa Nursery, are now in place around easily accessible aggregate concrete pathways, ready to burst into a mass of vivid red once they mature.

Lutheran Heritage Garden committee members as well as “Tanunda Main Street Project” volunteers helped on the morning which started with blue skies and ended with a welcome shower of rain.

Committee secretary, Chris Bartsch, said it was rewarding to see progress being made.

“The lights are on Tabor Lutheran Church and the garden is ready to grow!” she said excitedly.

“The spotlights were installed about six weeks ago and locals and tourists have been taking an interest in what has been happening – it’s lovely to hear all the positive feedback.”

Stage 2 will introduce garden benches and bluestone walls as well as information signs telling the story of Tanunda’s Lutheran heritage, its churches, (Bethany, Tabor, Langmeil, and St. Paul’s which merged with St. John’s to form Grace Lutheran Church), schools and family life.

“Then there will be two front areas of lawn scheduled to be planted in Spring – that will make a huge difference,” added Chris.

“We’ve achieved Stage 1 thanks to many, many hours of volunteer time and the generous support from our community for which we are very

grateful.

“Now that we’ve got something to show, we will work hard to continue to share our vision and hopefully we’ll be successful in winning some grants as well.

“We invite everyone to share our vision and become part of this exciting opportunity to bring our story of Faith to life in Tanunda’s main street, the centre of our community.”