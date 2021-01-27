Heritage and community health a focus for Dr Bill

Described as “gracious, kind and caring”, Barossa Citizen of the Year, Dr Bill Gransbury says he is pretty lucky to live in the Barossa.

In reflecting on the Australia Day honour, the retired Angaston resident acknowledges the support from family, friends and colleagues and says he likes being among positive people.

“I just love the place and where we live and enjoy being part of the community in lots of different ways,” said Dr Gransbury.

Dr Gransbury does admit he was lost for words when advised of the accolade but adds he is honoured to be recognised.

During a 30-plus year career as trusted GP and partner of Angaston Medical Centre and into retirement, Dr Gransbury has played an integral role in mental health advocacy initiatives.

The passionate advocate for community health, spearheaded Steps to Better Health, a health directory and online diagnosis tool now used across Australia to support people to take affirmative action for positive health outcomes.

Dr Gransbury was also instrumental in developing the Barossa Cares website as a community led response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

He has become heavily involved in the Angaston Football Club as club doctor, committee member and grassroots supporter.

Through the club’s Angaston A team, Dr Gransbury has been able to assist in the implementation of supportive programmes to members.

Dr Gransbury is known for going about community projects quietly but with a strong sense of purpose, and is highly regarded across the health and community sectors as “a great community man”.

A keen heritage enthusiast, Dr Gransbury is synonymous with heritage preservation in Angaston and the wider Barossa and has been chairman of the Angaston and Penrice Historical Society for more than 20 years.

Dr Gransbury said he is proud of what he has contributed to the community and turns back to his involvement with Apex, which helped to lay the foundation for his community involvement today.

“Apex was a good organisation that I was involved in… it taught me about public speaking, leadership, service and building better communities,” said Dr Gransbury.

It’s nearly two and a half years since Dr Gransbury retired from his role at Angaston Medical Centre and he has been able to transition into retirement “seamlessly” with an ability to continue his involvement with groups and projects in the community.

In being able to do this, he credits wife, Trish and children, Tim and Annie as well as his four grandchildren, for their support.

“It didn’t take me long to fill my time up,” said Dr Gransbury.

And while proud to see the community contribution, Dr Gransbury is quick to point out that is has been a team effort along the way.