Helping to dine one stitch at a time

Residents of Tanunda Lutheran Home (TLH) will soon be dining with style thanks to the creation of a clothing protector scarf for meal times.

The TLH Ladies’ Auxiliary together with Hotel Services Co-ordinator, Tammy Wastell are behind the innovative design, which will replace the outdated and non-individualised clothing protector currently in use.

“It’s doesn’t actually look like a clothing protector, it looks like a scarf so it gives the residents a little bit of dignity and respect,” said Tammy, who first floated the idea in 2019.

While the pandemic got in the way of bringing the concept to fruition for some time, this year the talented members of the Ladies’ Auxiliary have finally been able to put their skills and creativity to the task.

Group member, Eileen Bartel was the brains behind the adaption of the pattern, which sewers both from the Ladies’ Auxiliary and other Lutheran ladies’ fellowship groups around the Barossa are helping to make.

Ladies’ Auxiliary President, Jo Freckelton said so far about 100 scarves have been completed, with a target of 200.

Each scarf takes about 3 hours to complete.

“We made a couple as samples originally and put them through the wash system here, and that all worked really well,” Jo said.

“We did take it to a resident collaboration committee, and that was very interesting because we had decided to make plain ones for the men, but one of the men there said, why can’t we wear the pretty bright ones too?

“So it’s not gender-minded at all, one size fits all! The residents will choose what they feel like wearing.”

TLH People, Culture and Customer Service Manager, Kym Hahn expressed her gratitude to the Ladies’ Auxiliary and Lutheran ladies’ fellowship groups for their hard work in turning the idea into reality.

“The support the Ladies’ Auxiliary give is appreciated. We would be lost without them,” she said.