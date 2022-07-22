Helping dialysis patients in Barossa

Elders Rural Services, held their annual conference recently raising $10,000 which they kindly donated to Herd of Hope, a charity organisation that supports transplant recipients and donor families in rural and regional areas.

Founder and Director of Herd of Hope Ms Megan McLoughlin and the charity board have decided to use the donated funds to assist dialysis patients travelling to and from their hospital appointments.

With over 711 people in the Barossa that require dialysis, funding something as expensive in the current cost of living circumstances was something Megan and Herd of Hope chose to do without hesitation.

“The biggest problem in rural health in South Australia is our system for transport subsidies… If you’re within 100 kilometres you can’t get any subsidy, and it’s not accumulative,” Megan said.

Having suffered through personal hardships herself, Megan knows what dialysis is like first hand and wants to do all she can to assist those in need.

“We thought up this concept because we found out that the dialysis unit in Gawler can’t fit anyone else, and they’re being sent the RAH,” Megan said.

“People don’t actually understand how taxing it can be… I had a kidney pancreas transplant 12 years ago and I did dialysis for 9 months and its horrible.”

Megan shared with The Leader that the lack of subsidies is impacting those on dialysis in regional areas terribly, so helping more people travel to the hospital when they need it, even if it isn’t directly for dialysis, is the achievement Herd of Hope is striving to make.

“The biggest fear for me is that 18 months ago, there were two suicides in Murray Bridge by people on dialysis that couldn’t get subsidies because they were 97 kilometres away,” Megan said.

“We have done a couple of trips so far and it’s been great, that’s why I’d like the opportunity to give more people in the Barossa a chance to use this service. Even if it’s to get down to Gawler for anything, or to the RAH, it takes the pressure

off.

“There’s no judgement, we don’t even have to know your last name… We just need to know where to pick you up from.”