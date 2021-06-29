Hat-trick for Steve

Steve Schiller has achieved the ultimate hat-trick in a race that might not have stopped the nation, but certainly pressed pause on the region’s grape-growing community for the morning.

The 48 year old Gomersal vigneron was clearly pleased as he accepted the prestigious “Wolf Blass Shield” as South Australian Pruning Champion for the third time following the biennial Barossa Pruning Competition which was held at Nuriootpa’s PIRSA Viticulture Research Station vineyards last Wednesday as part of the 2021 Pruning Expo.

“It’s good to be involved,” Steve said of the Barossa Grape & Wine Association’s Barossa VitiTech Group initiative which attracted more than 25 competitors from the Barossa and Clare Valley across three categories: Individual Spur, Individual Rod & Spur as well as six team entries.

Steve said he started competing with the Lone Pine Agricultural Bureau from an early age.

“I’ve been doing pruning competitions since primary school – so 1983.”

Always up against stiff competition, Steve battled it out with long time Barossa rivals, including Angaston’s David Vaughan.

David was 2.3 points ahead of Steve in the Individual Spur competition but it was Ryan Schiller who claimed the category win with 91.5 points.

Then, when Steve pulled out a perfect 100% for the Individual Spur section, it pushed him ahead to the top aggregate score of 184 out of 200 based on time and quality which ousted David on 175.5 and Ryan on 174.9 and won him the coveted shield.

“The people from the Valley Floor are just faster pruners!” Steve joked.

Chief judge, Marcus Schulz led a team of 12 adjudicators from the Barossa and Clare who cast their eagle eyes over the vineyard action.

Marcus was impressed with the standard of entries in this year’s competition which had more than $13,000 worth of prizes on offer, from pruning equipment to cash, vouchers and wine.

“What I particularly liked is that we are going back to how we were taught to prune 50-60 years ago – with ‘the gift of the schnips’ us Germans have got!” Marcus told The Leader.

“Now we must train the next generations to prune – to understand bud numbers as well as the style.”

Marcus said Steve was the pruner to beat.

“He’s neat, very quick and he’s got good hand eye co-ordination,” Marcus said.

“He uses his wrist very well, that’s what gives him the speed. Plus, he can use both hands and a lot of people battle with using a snips and then gathering… The real good pruners don’t refocus on the cut much, they are actually looking at the next cut.”

“Clare’s Old Timers”, Ghulam Mohammadi, Giulio Dichiera and Chris Verran took out the team spur event with a score of 125.5, followed by all women’s team, “Sizzling Secateurs”, Cheree Boehm, Amanda Mader and Laura McEwen with 116.1 points who were a narrow 0.1 of a point ahead of “The Cutting Edge” consisting of Karl Schiller and arch rivals-turned-team -mates, Steve and David.