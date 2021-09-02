Harry is SA’s top apprentice

Twenty-four year old, Harrison Sanders from Hoffmann Building Services, Nuriootpa has taken out the title of South Australia’s Apprentice of the Year award at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on August 27.

Harrison first began his vocational education and training (VET) journey in year 11 with a Certificate ll in Construction Pathways, followed by a Certificate lll in Carpentry.

“It was really exciting to win the award,” Harry said.

“It was a bit of a relief because personally and professionally I have put in the hard work.

“The award is also confirmation of my ability.

“I believe you have to be confident in what you do.

“All of the applicants were very talented and all deserving winners.”

South Australian Skills Commissioner, Ms Renee Hindmarsh said judges were extremely impressed with the quality of entrants, with 110 applications received across 12 award categories.

For the past six years Harry has worked as an apprentice for Hoffmann’s Building Services, being mentored by experienced carpenters and owner, Brett Hoffmann.

“The team have been flawless mentors,” Harry said.

“They have been nothing but supportive of me working part time whilst studying Design and Technology teaching at University full time.

“Brett is honest and you can tell he genuinely wants me to succeed.”

Minister for Innovation and Skills, Mr David Pisoni congratulated all of the 2021 South Australian Awards finalists and winners for their achievements and excellence in vocational education and training.

“Now in their 25th year, it is terrific to see South Australian Training Awards promoting the opportunities available to trainees and apprentices in South Australia and showcasing VET as a pathway of choice for our current and future workforce,” Mr Pisoni said.

When Harry was about six years old he quickly realised he had a passion for carpentry.

“I remember going to an Easter fair with my nanna,” Harry told The Leader.

“I walked up to this timber stall and I wanted to play with the timber and nails and make something.

“I always remember that.”

Throughout his schooling Harry studied Design and Technology.

In year 10, he received extensive support from his teacher who soon became a pivotal influence in his life.

“Carpentry is a passion of mine but Design and Technology teaching is more of where I am leaning towards in the future,” Harry said.

“To be able to combine carpentry and teaching is fantastic.”