Guy’s knowledge a winner in photographic competition

Photography is a hobby for Tanunda’s Guy Draper.

It’s not unusual for him to spend time across the region and beyond, waiting for an animal to do something interesting or the right light to capture a stunning landscape.

Guy’s work features in the 2021 Barossa Calendar, an initiative that has been operating since 2015.

His image Bethany’s Bounty has been placed on the front cover. In addition to this, Guy’s work appears for the months of January and September.

Local knowledge coupled with always having a camera with him, has rewarded the full time real estate agent.

“I have been very fortunate… there are a lot of people that submit their images,” said Guy.

Guy admits he had never contemplated a front cover position for his work, he’s just grateful to be part of the initiative.

“I am very proud of the image, it was a great location and everything worked well,” said Guy.

Guy admits he made his own luck in capturing the shot, Bethany’s Bounty, drawing on his local knowledge and an eye for the right lighting.

He is happy to be able to share his hobby and passion with other people and has been fortunate to be published in a number of other outlets, including The Leader and Australian Photography magazine. He has won the Heritage Bank CEO award and nearly sold out his first exhibition.

But he draws back to the fact photography is a hobby, his form of fishing, and is happy to take the camera and the tripod on his ventures, adding there are so many things to capture in the Barossa.

“For me, photography is the ability to unwind… it is my getaway,” said Guy.

“Your mind is elsewhere, you are focused on something different and it does help.”

Other winning entrants are: Andrew Holt, February, July and November; Mountadam Vineyards, March; Caitlin Brown, April; Tony Tervoert, October; Kathleen Arnold, May; Lhord Manguera, August; Natalie Chumbley, June; Lydia Kalleske, December.