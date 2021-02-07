Green light for $10.7 million project

The Creative Industries Centre, a significant component of The Barossa Council’s Big Project, has been given approval by the State’s Commission Assessment Panel with the $10.7 million project a step closer to realisation.

The application was for alterations and additions to the Barossa Regional Gallery and the Tanunda Soldiers’ Memorial Hall including a new single storey extension for the Creative Industries Centre.

The project, previously known as the Barossa Culture Hub, includes a recording production/green room, art studio/workshop, foyer and bar, together with a centralised courtyard, outdoor performance areas and associated car park, lighting, landscaping and stone feature walls.

With approval now given, Council continues to proceed with the funding options and will soon submit a grant application for the next round of the Building Better Regions Fund.

Barossa Mayor, Michael “Bim” Lange welcomed the backing from the State’s planning commission and looked forward to a positive outcome with the grant application.

If the application is successful, building work is expected to start in the next financial year.

“We are really excited that the Government has opened up another Building Better Regions Fund opportunity,” Mr Lange said.

“We are reviewing the cost and everything else, ready to submit an application.”

Mr Lange saw many positives in the project, including an estimated 400 jobs that are associated with the project.

“There are other things that this can bring to the region,” Mr Lange said.

“There are enormously talented and skilled people in our community. We talk about the wine, food and natural landscapes but there is also creative and cultural benefits on our doorstep.”

Mr Lange said while the Creative Industries Centre is designed to be a hub in Tanunda, there will be spokes out into the community with the halls and other facilities the Barossa has.

Development approval is a significant milestone in the Creative Industries Centre project and now assists in the next steps in being “shovel and investment ready”.

A creative arts and industry centre has been worked on in the community for a number of years with Council taking on the concept in 2013.