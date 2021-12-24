Great Revival’s re-opening

A much-loved Tanunda op shop, which closed early November due to hailstorm damage, re-opened on December 20.

Great Revival Opportunity Shop, Tanunda was severely damaged by November’s hailstorm.

However, its dedicated volunteers and Rotary Club of Barossa Valley members worked hard behind scenes to get the shop up and running before Christmas.

Ms Sandy Carruthers, Great Rival Opportunity Shop, Tanunda publicity officer, said she was pleased to see the store ready for Christmas.

“Next year will mark the store’s 30th anniversary and some of the volunteers have been there since its opening,” she said.

“So, to be able to see it back in time for Christmas is great.

“There’s quality clothing and bric-a-brac to purchase at reasonable prices, which will make for good Christmas gifts.

“The shop gives 100 per cent of its profits to charities within the Barossa, so to be able to help charities over Christmas is a bonus also.”

Ms Carruthers said the store looked brand new.

“We have new signage, which re-vamped our image, new carpet and freshly painted walls,” she said.

“It’s looking amazing and we can’t wait to see friendly community members come by.”

Great Revival is open every day in the lead-up to Christmas and is offering a half price sale, which ends January 15.