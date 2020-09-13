Graduate nurse takes on COVID testing role

The start of Chloe Nitschke’s nursing career will be one to remember with her first job in the field being on the frontline as a COVID testing nurse at Tailem Bend.

Formerly of Seppeltsfield, Chloe has relocated to Murray Bridge to take on the role and has been posted there since June.

The registered nurse graduated in December last year and never imagined her career would start in the way it has.

“I had no idea what my first nursing gig would be like,” said Chloe.

“I love it… any foot in nursing I absolutely love. It is a very different learning experience and also very rewarding. Not everyone could say they worked a pandemic and were on the front line.”

It’s that positive attitude so early in her career that has led to

Chloe being appointed team leader and she has taken on the role to train others.

There are two roles to undertake at the testing site, one to scribe, the other to swab the person while wearing full PPE.

Chloe said most of her role is smooth sailing and given the regular testing, drivers are remembering her.

“You get the regulars that come through that remember you but at the end of the day we are still doing all our checks and take it very seriously with our documentation,” said Chloe.

Chloe said she always wanted to help people and was determined to follow her dreams.

“This is definitely unique but it makes you realise you have got to be really hot on infection control,” said Chloe.

“I look at it as I am helping guide others. It is an honour to be able to work when so many people have lost their jobs. I am finding it

rewarding helping to educate other people.”