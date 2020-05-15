As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
At Go Vita Tanunda we have implemented options to suit all needs…
“Call and Collect” – Receive a personal customer service experience – call for advice, place an order, pay over the phone – kerbside pick-up.
Our staff will bring your order out to you.
Seriously self isolating or immune compromised?
“Knock & Drop Home Delivery Service” – your paid phone order will be delivered direct to your home.
Shop without concern on our Members Only Discount days.
Extended hours allowing more flexibility to take advantage of our twice monthly “Super Days” while maintaining social distance.
Go Vita Tanunda has been the Barossa Health Food Store since 1974, with owners, Pete and Lee, carrying on the tradition of educating and providing natural health services to our community for 20 years.
With over 30 years of combined knowledge and experience, our qualified Naturopaths, Peter Balogh, Asha Clarke and Hannah Purvis are at your service in the store daily.
For in-depth, one on one consultations, our Balanced Path Naturopathic clinic offers a diverse range of services.
Your health matters – your health matters to US!
Witnessing our customers who have been with us for 20 years “stay well” and those who have just found us, “be well” is what drives us.
We take pride in the service, expertise and care our team are well qualified to offer.
Why is it that tourists flock to the Barossa?
Our lifestyle here is unlike many other places. We have beauty, space, health, great food, wine, art, friendly people, great services, freedom, outstanding customer experiences and much more.
The Barossa community enjoys a local togetherness, the people who serve you care about you.
They know you and what you like.
They recognise you, know your name and know how you like to be served.
Without our local business, would we lose what it is that people come here to feel and experience?
It’s a bit like the old saying, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. Truth is – you knew what you had, you just never thought you’d lose it.”
There is a “new” wave of “online” businesses being created – specialists who offer services to help people boost immune, improve longevity, quality of life – you name it…. there’s a coach for everything and everyone is an expert, qualification or not.
However, this isn’t “new” it’s what we’ve been proudly doing for over 20 years as qualified practitioners.
It is what we live and breathe. Our mission has always been to help our community be well and live well naturally and stress free.
The good life has a different meaning for everyone, we all just want to live our best life and be happy – the team at Go Vita Tanunda help put the pieces together with honesty and integrity.
A different angle, a change of perspective on how you can be the best you can be?
With the most up to date natural health developments at our fingertips and a staff line-up of highly trained, qualified Naturopaths, you and your family have the opportunity to benefit from their combined knowledge with caring service and great results.
These guys are completely different in personality yet have a unique genius in their own professional experience and this combination is gold.
No-one does natural health like we do.
Monday – Saturday
9:00am – 5:30pm
98 Murray Street, Tanunda