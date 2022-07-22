Give a Little More Barossa returns

Give A Little More Barossa, the heart-warming initiative raising funds for the community, will return to Barossa Central this August.

From 12 noon every Tuesday in August, a selection of Barossa’s most renowned chefs and bakers will dish up a fast and delicious lunch option that offers more than meets the eye.

Each purchase will aid the vital community support programmes of Foundation Barossa.

Ms Annabelle Elton- Martin, Foundation Barossa Executive Officer, said “By buying a cup of soup at ‘Give A Little More Barossa’ during the month of August, you are helping Foundation Barossa break down barriers and provide opportunity, dignity, and support for life-changing programmes in the community.

“We acknowledge Sam Smith for his incredible support of this programme and all the chefs, bakers and sponsors

involved.

“Your passion and generosity will allow Foundation Barossa to continue to drive real and lasting change in the Barossa for those that need it most.”

Give A Little More Barossa was established in 2021 by Chef, Sam Smith.

Sam was thrilled with the response from the culinary community, with many more putting their hands up following the example set by last year’s programme.

The 2022 culinary teams dishing up a rotating menu are:

•Otherness and Breaking Bread (August 2).

•Vine Inn and Barossa Fresh Bakery (August 9).

•El Estanco and Cheryse Zagler (August 16).

•Rockford Winery (Sandor Palmai) and Mehl Sourdough (August 23).

•Vintner’s Bar & Grill and Apex Bakery (August 30).

“I believe it is important to keep our food culture and food production grounded in the communities in which we belong,” said Sam.

“This event is supported by community and held for community.

“It would not be possible without the generosity and shared belief of so many local individuals and businesses.”

Give A Little More Barossa is part of the regional food and wine festival, A Little More Barossa, which includes over 50 events throughout August.

The initiative represents a strong community partnership between chefs, bakers, Foundation Barossa, Barossa Co-op, Northland Packaging and Barossa Australia.

The best part is the long-lasting impact to the community the $15 purchase of every serve will have.

Donations are directed to Foundation Barossa’s open fund, supporting youth homelessness prevention, mental health, education scholarships and families on school cards.

Businesses and groups are encouraged to leave their lunch at home and take advantage of the pre-order system with 100 serves available.

An additional 100 serves will be sold to walk-up customers at Barossa Central, but if history is anything to go by, these will sell out fast!

For more information, or to place an order visit www.barossa.com/events/alittlemorebarossa