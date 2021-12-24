Girl Guides hall listed for sale

A Light Pass property which has had former uses as a school building and Girl Guide hall has been listed for sale.

Once classrooms for an early Lutheran school at Light Pass, the Girl Guide organisation bought the property in 1983, moving Barossa Valley Girl Guides from their prior location in Angaston.

The organisation ceased meeting in Light Pass in 2015, with Gawler now being the closest unit to the Barossa.

“Where we used to meet, where we have these halls, isn’t fitting where the population growth is,” said CEO, Ms Kerrie Akkermans, who said the sale of the property was not because Guiding was “closing up”.

“It’s certainly not being sold because we have need for the organisation to do that, it’s a matter of managing an asset to put that money into re-investing into areas where we think there will be greater opportunity for development.”

Interestingly, the property also houses the Light Pass Community Postal Agency, which has existed there since 1960.

The community, as well as the Girl Guides organisation, is hopeful that whoever purchases the historic property will be open to retaining the post office.

“All we can ask is that it remains,” said Ms Akkermans.