Get back on track in Angaston

As the first year anniversary of the Barossa Adventure Station approaches, the Angaston Community Business Alliance (ACBA) are preparing to host Vintage Festival event, Get Back on Track.

On April 18 it will be a chance to replenish, recharge and realign, with a day of food, wine, activities and music.

Also on the day will be the Punkt zu Punkt trail run. Two of the three runs will start at the Barossa Adventure Station.

It will also be the location for the Angaston Community Business Alliance hosting a fundraising brunch as a ticketed event.

ACBA chairman, Mr Steve Falland is looking forward to the event and being able to showcase one of Angaston’s newest community spaces.

“It is the first real big use of the station since it has been restored and we are pretty keen to start making use of that area,” said Steve.

“It’s using all the station area, not just the Barossa Adventure Station.”

Adding to the day will be pop up food stalls in the restored railway station building as well as the chance for the Barossa Valley Machinery Preservation Society to showcase their projects too.

“The Vintage Festival event will be a test case for further activation of the area and the buildings as an activity centre of Angaston,” said Steve.

“It is a space that has had considerable investment by the Council and it deserves to be used now.”

Steve encouraged the community to participate in the Get Back on Track event as a way to end the Vintage Festival celebrations and “get back on track” to normality the following week after the Festival.

He noted that a key part of the day will be the assistance of volunteers.