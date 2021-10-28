Gawler welcomes Peter Shearer

Iconic South Australian retailer, Peter Shearer Menswear opened its fourth store statewide on Monday at 98 Murray Street, Gawler, just in time for the new season.

Peter Shearer Menswear opened in the old H.B. Crosby building on Murray Street.

Director, Mr Martin Gilligan said he had always wanted a store to open in the northern suburbs.

“Opening up north had been in the works for a while,” he said.

“One of our directors stumbled across the building recently and thought it was a perfect space for another store.

“We made some enquiries and before we knew it, we had a fourth store.”

Mr Gilligan said he had received positive feedback from the new store.

“We like to think this is what was missing from Gawler,” he said.

“From the minute we opened, we had a steady flow of people and everyone has been fantastic.

“The layout of the store is much like our other suburban ones and approximately around the same size, with this building being about 400 square metres.”

Mr Gilligan said the store has preserved some of H.B. Crosby’s heritage.

“When we were renovating the store, we found some hidden treasurers, such as signatures handwritten on the walls, which dated back to 1906,” he said.

“Instead of covering it up, we decided to place some glass over it for people to see.

“We also repurposed a lot of materials, which give the store a quirky feel.”

Mr Gilligan said all existing staff were proud to be part of the Gawler community.

“Gawler is a unique place and being part of its emergence and vibrant atmosphere is something special,” he said.

“There’s a mixture of young people, families and senior citizens that live here and we’re excited to meet new people and help meet their fashion needs.

“We are able to help dress young men for school formals but also have something for older men.

“We have a variety of formal and casual clothes and look forward to watching the store grow.”