Gawler East Link Road opens on Sunday

The much-anticipated Gawler East Link Road (GELR) will open to traffic for the first time this Sunday at 2 p.m.

The $67.7 million project connects the residential developments east of Gawler and the Southern Barossa directly to Main North Road, eliminating the need to travel through the Gawler town centre.

It also provides access to essential infrastructure for an estimated 3,500 new dwellings to be constructed in Gawler East, Gawler South and Evanston Park, which are expected to bring an additional 8,400 residents into the area.

The new 5.5 kilometre project includes two new local roads, Schomburgk Drive and Mullamar Way, to improve accessibility for local residents.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Mr Corey Wingard said the project has supported more than 110 local jobs since construction commenced in late 2018 and the road would continue to support future economic growth for the region.

“Building infrastructure to support urban growth within the Gawler region will drive further investment in new residential developments, boosting the local construction industry and creating more jobs locally,” Minister Wingard said.

“The vital road link will also reduce travel times, improve safety and cut the vehicle emissions caused by congestion during peak periods.”

Member for Schubert, Mr Stephan Knoll, who officially opened the road on Monday, said the completion of the project was a major accomplishment for the Marshall Government and the wider Gawler community, which has been campaigning for a project of this nature for decades.

“This road provides an important connection for residents of not only Gawler East but also constituents of Schubert in the Southern Barossa to Main North Road and its major shopping precincts,” Mr Knoll said.

“I know this is very welcome news for residents of Williamstown, Lyndoch, Cockatoo Valley, Sandy Creek and Kalbeeba, who have eagerly been waiting for this road to be finished.

“The completed project includes 4.3 kilometres of new road alignment from Calton Road, Gawler East, to Potts Road, Evanston Park, through the creation of Schomburgk Drive and Mullamar Way.

“It is also involved an upgrade to the remaining section of Potts Road through to Main North Road, and the signalisation of the Main North/Potts/Para Road intersection.”