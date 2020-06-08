Garden bed in recognition of Reconciliation Week

Reconciliation Week looks a little bit different in 2020.

For the past few years, a ceremony hosting hundreds of visitors has been held at the Barossa Bushgardens in Nuriootpa, but with COVID-19 restrictions in place the event was unable to happen this year.

But staff and volunteers at the Bushgardens decided not to allow the week to pass without acknowledgement.

Natural Resource Centre Co-ordinator, Ms Doreen Von Linde said creating a snake garden bed was the Bushgardens’ way of reminding people about the week.

“I think it’s still important to make people aware that just because we’re all at home, doesn’t mean we can’t have Reconciliation,” she said.

Doreen said the snake was a suitable design that has brightened a void in the garden that was previously unused.

“The whole thing here at the Bushgardens is for the community and the Aboriginal people to come together and share the culture, and I do know that snakes are part of their culture,” Doreen said.

“This patch here was weeds before. Originally there was an idea of putting something there but nobody ever did anything about it, so I thought, let’s do something about it now.”

A number of native plants and grasses, some with traditional uses, have been planted along the snake, including Yam daisy, Xanthorrhoea and Bulbine bulbosa.

Doreen and a small team of volunteers worked sporadically over the past three weeks to have the garden bed complete in time for Reconciliation Week, which ran from May 27 to June 3.

This year’s Reconciliation theme is ‘In This Together’, and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the reconciliation walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2000.

Ms Sarah Barrett of Barossa Reconciliation said Reconciliation SA encouraged the community to ‘Step it up’, and walk 1.14 kilometres, roughly the length of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, sometime during the week to mark the occasion.

“It’s a way of acknowledging it; something we can do because we can’t do what we normally would,” she said.