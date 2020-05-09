Fundraising challenge for region’s cancer support group

Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer are facing one of their biggest challenges yet with the coronavirus restrictions impacting their fundraising initiatives.

And while they aren’t able to raise the funds they normally do, cancer diagnosis and their support for people across the region with cancer continues.

President, Julie Combe said invoices continue to come in for many things including transport services, physio and cleaning.

- Advertisement -

One of their biggest expenses, transport, is at least $1,000 a month.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped and we are still paying out,” said Julie.

“Our main thing is transport and in a few weeks we will be up for replacing a car.”

One of the biggest fundraisers for the year, a Rodney Vincent show, was due to be held on the weekend.

“These things are going to happen but we have to be like everyone else and be patient and think of everyone’s health and safety and be there in the future,” said Julie.

Julie says they are still in the community.

“We are still out there supporting people travelling with cancer,” said Julie.

“We haven’t let go but we need support to help bring some of the money in.”

While the official launch of their new cookbook printed and bound by Leader Print was postponed last month, it is being sold.

Secretary, Tash Goldsmith, is offering her store, Steiny’s Mettwurst in Nuriootpa as a point of sale for the recently printed Savoury Cookbook.

While it is yet to be officially launched, the committee feel now is a good time, with so many cooking more meals at home, to turn the pages of the cookbook which features recipes contributed by committee members.

“Everyone is at home cooking, especially now it is winter,” said Tash.

“This one has some wonderful, easy recipes,” adds Julie.

“Ninety per cent of what is in there has ingredients that you would have in your cupboard and the girls have put out a wonderful range of goodies from appetisers and soups, mains and salads.

“I think it is great and it is a good way for us to fundraise. Everybody has been asking for it and we will still launch it.”

Once restrictions ease, the committee will return to full swing and will continue to seek the support of the community as they in turn support those experiencing cancer.