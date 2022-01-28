Funding windfall for local sports facilities

A funding windfall of $1.5 million will support a $4.6 million red-evelopment of clubroom and changeroom facilities at Tanunda as part of The Big Project.

“These projects complete the priority projects from the Park masterplan adopted by Council in 2017, with the previous show hall upgrades, electrical capacity works and new oval lighting making a total investment in the Park of $10.6M under The Big Project umbrella,” Mayor Lange said.

The Barossa Council, in partnership with the State Government’s Office of Recreation Sport and Racing, will develop multi-use facilities at Tanunda Recreation Park including:

• Shared clubrooms with 280 capacity seating and public lounge.

• Six gender-neutral changerooms plus umpire rooms.

• Toilets for both sporting and public use.

• Spectator viewing to oval and courts.

• Office and storage spaces.

• Breezeway to connect to Tanunda Show Hall and commercial kitchen.

• Civil and landscaping improvements.

The red-evelopment is part of a shared vision with SACA and SANFL to develop the Barossa as the best regional sports event tourism destination for AFL and cricket in South Australia.

Mayor Bim Lange says it’s a big win for grassroots sport and the local sporting community, plus the wider community.

“This project will deliver contemporary facilities to support local participation across men, women and junior competitions, and also attract regional, state and national sports tourism events for the Barossa region,” he said.

“High quality, inclusive facilities that meet the needs of our growing football, cricket, netball and tennis clubs is a major driver for this investment as part of The Big Project.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering once more with the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing to reach our shared sports and recreation goals and thank all the Park stakeholders for their enthusiasm and collaboration.”

The project complements the current $2.9 million investment at the Park to develop a junior oval, cricket nets and inclusion playground, plus widen and provide new irrigation to the main oval.

Member for Schubert, Mr Stephan Knoll said the success of The Big Project to attract state government funding continues.

“The upgrades to Tanunda Recreation Park contribute to establishing the Barossa as a premier regional sports event tourism destination for AFL and cricket in South Australia,” he said.

“The partnership between the Marshall Liberal Government and The Barossa Council is paying huge dividends for the Barossa as we finally get the investment that our region needs and deserves.”

Liberal Candidate for Schubert, Mrs Ashton Hurn said the community and local clubs were “getting a slice of what is an enormous investment in grassroots sport right across the state”.

“Keeping people active and healthy helps build strong communities. Growing up as a keen local netballer I understand that modern facilities play a critical part in getting more people active, which is why investments like this from the Marshall Liberal Government into grassroots clubs are so important,” she added.