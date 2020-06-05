Funding improves Barossa intersection

One of a handful of notorious Barossa intersections is set for major improvements after Federal grant funding was awarded to the Stockwell/Penrice Road intersection.

Work will commence this year, most likely after winter, on the project which will result in the intersection becoming an offset intersection with ‘tear drop’ medians.

The $560,000 project was spearheaded by The Barossa Council, who have welcomed the funding support by Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin.