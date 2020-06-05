Funding improves Barossa intersection

One of a handful of notorious Barossa intersections is set for major improvements after Federal grant funding was awarded to the Stockwell/Penrice Road intersection.
Work will commence this year, most likely after winter, on the project which will result in the intersection becoming an offset intersection with ‘tear drop’ medians.
The $560,000 project was spearheaded by The Barossa Council, who have welcomed the funding support by Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin.
Mr Pasin together with Barossa Mayor Michael “Bim” Lange met onsite last week – both witnessing first hand the volume of traffic that passes through the intersection.
Mr Lange said up to 1,800 vehicles use Stockwell Road each day with around 40 per cent being heavy vehicles.
“This intersection caters for a mix of traffic, from heavy vehicles to parents collecting children from local schools,” said Mr Lange.
“Therefore we welcome this funding to increase both the visibility and safety of this intersection for local motorists.”
Mr Lange told The Leader the intersection is an important part to the Barossa’s freight route and noted that the volume of traffic is expected to continue to increase.
“This provides further safety for our freight task,” said Mr Lange.
“The volume of the quarry always becomes something we are conscious of because of the freight movement. We have directed everyone out of Nuriootpa and this further enhances the safety here.”
Mr Lange said Council would continue to lobby State Government for the Stockwell and Angaston Road intersection to be upgraded.
Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin said as a busy freight route, and an intersection that has had four serious crashes in the last five years, it’s brilliant that the Penrice/Stockwell Road intersection will be upgraded.
“It will be the next step in making the Stockwell Road route safer for heavy and light vehicles alike,” Mr Pasin said.
Also allocated funding under the black spot programme were High Street, Barossa Valley Way, Gawler East and Roennfeldt Road, 1.5 kilometres south of Greenock where the road will be sealed and three road bends widened, re-construct superelevation, upgrade delineation including chevron alignment markers and signage as required and removal of hazards.