Funding boost for regional GPs

Remuneration earned by South Australia’s regional doctors – including those in the Barossa Valley – will match that of the eastern states under a new agreement of a more than 20 per cent increase in funding announced last week.

The State Government will invest an estimated $188 million over two years to help attract and retain GP services in regional South Australia.

Kapunda Hospital GP obstetrician, Dr Max van Dissel welcomed the increased investment in rural general practitioner payments.

“We are starting from a very low base that has been neglected for a very long time,” he said.

“We found that a lot of young doctors were taking up jobs in the eastern states because of the better work conditions there.

“Essentially, they’ve just brought our pay up to parity with the eastern states.”

The Rural Support Service, Rural Doctor’s Association, and Australian Medical Association South Australia in consultation with regional Local Health Networks contributed to the agreement, which took 15 months of negotiations.

Benefits of the agreement include a sign-up bonus of up to $50,000 for a doctor to work in the more remote areas of the state, and the capacity for doctors to work for a sessional (hourly) rate for hospital work or to remain with a fee-for-service structure.

Despite the increased payment, Dr van Dissel said other differences in working conditions contributed to young doctors moving interstate rather than accepting a role in a South Australian rural practice.

Dr van Dissel said aspects including training and entitlements failed to be addressed in the new agreement, however the State Government would discuss in the future.

“They were the areas of supervision, education and training for young doctors by the more senior doctors in the country,” he said.

Benefits including long-service leave, sick leave, maternity leave, superannuation are lost when junior doctors move into the private sector or rural general practice training from the public hospital system.

“We were wanting the government to look at providing that assistance,” Dr van Dissel said.

“It’s particularly important for young women who want the protection of having maternity leave and sick leave that’s been accumulated, as well as pro rata.

“The government has discussed that they’ll look at that in the future, but we felt that this was an opportunity to really address those issues that are stopping young doctors leaving the public hospital system and going into a rural practice.”

Liberal Candidate for Schubert, Mrs Ashton Hurn said delivering better health services closer to home for regonal communities was a “top priority”.

“Making sure quality health care is available to all South Australians – no matter where they live – is hugely important to me,” Mrs Hurn said.

“Attracting and retaining doctors in regional towns is one of our biggest challenges – and that’s why we’re making the most significant investment in rural GPs in a generation.”