Funding boost for our schools

Schools across Schubert have been given a funding boost to help upgrade facilities thanks to continued investment in regional education by the Marshall Liberal Government.

Member for Schubert, Mr Stephan Knoll said funding was being delivered to the region through a number of programmes, most recently the State Government’s Independent Non-Government School Capital Grant Funding Programme.

“This fund provides for infrastructure upgrades within non-government schools and is in its third year of operation,” Mr Knoll said.

“Two of our non-government schools, Good Shepherd Lutheran School at Angaston and Redeemer Lutheran School at Nuriootpa, are beneficiaries of this

round.

“Good Shepherd has received $40,000 which it will use to purchase school playground equipment and iPads.

“Redeemer has received $50,000 which will go towards its STEM Curriculum Programme.

Four government schools were also recently awarded funding for vital maintenance, helping to address a significant backlog of works.

This funding was awarded as the impacts of COVID-19 hit the local economy, with $32 million awarded for maintenance projects across the state, including $20,000 for every pre-school in the state.

Successful recipients of major funding in Schubert were:

• Williamstown Primary School: $190,000 to replace bitumen in carpark, hard play and courts.

• Nuriootpa High School: $115,000 for a timber window replacement (local heritage building).

• Freeling Primary School: $80,000 for structural repairs to internal and external walls.

• Greenock Primary School: $40,000 to replace cladding, gutters and downpipe.

“This multi-million dollar maintenance boost not only delivers long-awaited works, but also provides a vital boost for small businesses and tradespeople across SA,” Mr Knoll said.

“Funding for these maintenance upgrades was independently allocated by the Department for Education on a priority basis, not postcodes.”

Further funding has been distributed to local schools through two other State Government programmes, the Year 7 Ready and Complexity Grants.

With Year 7s moving from primary to high school from term 1, 2022, many schools already have significant capital works projects underway with provision to support the Year 7s in those

schools.

These schools – which include Nuriootpa High School – will receive funding according to the anticipated number of Year 7 classes to assist with materials as may be needed.

As a result of this, Nuriootpa High will receive a $20,000 Year 7 Ready Grant.

The Marshall Liberal Government has also committed an extra $15 million per year towards Complexity Grants, which aim to help reduce teacher workload relating to complexity in the classroom.

This programme is targeted to give extra support to schools that have high considerations of complexity present in relation to supporting their student cohort, and is applied according to a formula based on the outcome of discussions with the Australian Education Union during EB negotiations.

Schools in Schubert to receive complexity funding include:

Angaston Primary School – $15,884; Freeling Primary School – $16,421; Greenock Primary School – $13,780; Keyneton Primary School – $3,256; Light Pass Primary School – $10,121; Lyndoch Primary School – $14,316; Mount Pleasant Primary School – $7,849;

Nuriootpa High School – $81,481; Nuriootpa Primary School – $22,164; Roseworthy Primary School – $14,316; Sandy Creek Primary School – $8,249;

Springton Primary School – $8,249; Tanunda Primary School – $47,618; Wasleys Primary School – $3,256 and Williamstown Primary School – $14,048.