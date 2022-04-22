Fun for all at Greenock Cricket Club

A community grant from Foundation Barossa to the Greenock Cricket Club will allow young people with a disability, or those not normally able to participate in sports, an opportunity to connect, have fun and

belong.

Greenock Cricket Club has started a free ‘All Ability Cricket Programme’ facilitated by Mark Cameron who has been running such programmes at local schools through SACA for six years.

Living in Lyndoch, Mark’s vision for the Greenock programme is to involve participation, connection and fun for children.

His experience running programmes for children in wheelchairs, on crutches, as well as those within the spectrum, has led him to become “very fluid and highly knowledgeable “on how to tailor enjoyable sessions to fit the abilities of children.

Individuals with disabilities who participate in sport and physical activity can gain numerous benefits including enhanced feelings of wellbeing, increased confidence, a sense of achievement, increased social networks and the development of new

skills.

Annabelle Elton-Martin, Executive Officer Foundation Barossa said the Community Grants programme supports projects that address key needs, build community strength and find collaborative solutions to opportunities and problems.

“The Board was very happy to support Greenock Cricket Club fund this important new initiative for the region,” Annabelle said.

“We believe for many participants,this will offer an opportunity to feel connected to the community and experience a sense of belonging. Programmes like the All-Ability Cricket Team create a strong, vital community in which everyone can participate and contribute.”

Jacqui Possingham, Greenock Cricket Club, said the eight-week programme is held at Greenock Oval with all

modified equipment supplied.

“Social inclusion is very important to those living with a disability,” Jacqui said.

“In addition, being connected to the community is paramount to wellbeing for all the family, particularly in country regions. The vision of this programme is to break down the barriers to participation in community sports clubs.”

Ten year old Eden Wohlers has already attended two sessions and has loved every minute.

“I love coming here because I get to play cricket and get to make new friends,” the Faith Lutheran College Year 5 student said.

“I’ve never gotten an opportunity to play before.

“I like bowling, I feel like I’m particularly good at that.”