Fueling frustration

On Monday the regular unleaded fuel price at OTR Nuriootpa stood at $236.90 a litre, whilst the price of diesel was $239.90.

Mrs Sarah Builder of Nuriootpa said it makes her feel frustrated and anxious that prices may continue to go up.

“It makes travel almost unrealistic. It seems like it is a lot cheaper to travel overseas than it is to tour around Australia at the moment,” she added.

“You can’t really wait for prices to drop because when you need fuel, you need fuel. “You have no choice but to pay for over inflation.

“We are seeing the cost of living rise in all areas, not just fuel and I think many will struggle to stay afloat.

“When will inflation end?”

As of July 1, OTR at Norwood, Belair and Darlington, Ampol at Dry Creek and Gillman, and Coles Express at Mansfield Park and Salisbury East were the first to increase the price of unleaded 91 to $239.90 a litre.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) regular unleaded petrol wholesale prices increased around 47 cents per litre and diesel wholesale prices increased by around 55 cents per litre between mid-April and July 1.

Despite the temporary relief provided by removing part of the general fuel levy by former Federal Government in March, Sarah believes that the reduced price of three cents per litre was not

sufficient.

The fuel excise is set to end on September 28.

Hannah Cameron of Gawler who travels to Adelaide and Barossa regularly said she is thankful that the Gawler Train line is up and running again.

“Now that it’s working again the cost of petrol is not as much of a struggle for me because I don’t use it as my form of transport,” she added.

“I travel to the Barossa about twice a week, so I only put petrol in as needed.

“But when the train line was down, I was really struggling.

“As I am on a pretty bad part time wage, I was actually going backwards in savings for a long time.

“So the price of petrol has definitely taken a toll.”