FruChoc shop opens in Tanunda

The Barossa Wine Region has had another iconic pitstop added to its map, as Menz Confectionery opened the doors to its all-new Tanunda based FruChoc Shop flagship store on December 20.

Located at 59 Murray Street, the new flagship store boasts a Great Wall of FruChocs, chocolate dripping walls, on-site handmade chocolate production, neon rainbows, and a unique wall mural for #Instaworthy snaps.

Local artist, Nicky Create, who is one of South Australia’s most recognised artists and is best known for her wall art murals including the butterfly wings at Argo on the Parade, was commissioned to design the wall mural which features three fun, fresh designs and took one week to create.

Menz Confectionery CEO, Mr Phil Sims, said it was a wonderful day for the Tanunda community with the opening of The FruChoc Shop flagship store creating multiple jobs in the region and giving tourists and residents a unique opportunity to experience one of South Australia’s favourite treats.

“South Australia is renowned for many things but the iconic pairing of this FruChoc flagship store and the Barossa wine region is so unique, you won’t experience anything like it anywhere else in the state.

“We’re pleased to officially open this vibrant store, provide more local jobs to the community, and look forward to welcoming locals and visitors to experience the space for themselves,” Mr Sims said.

The Tanunda FruChoc Shop marks a new era for the beloved FruChocs, with Menz Confectionery new look shop concept, designed by Total Fitouts, becoming its new heralding flagship store, all around combining taste and experience.

“Tanunda FruChoc store marks new beginnings for the business, with the fresh new look having the customer experience at the forefront to become our flagship store, including onsite chocolate production which will allow visitors to indulge in delicious handmade treats,” continued Mr Sims.

Tanunda FruChoc Store Manager, Ms Megan Applebee, lives locally in the region and said she was thrilled to take on the role of team leader at an exciting time for the business.

“I am passionate about the local community and can’t wait to see many familiar and new faces when they visit this vibrant, colourful store which is sure to bring the senses alive.

“It’s an honour to lead this flagship store and we can’t wait to share the FruChocs experience with everyone,” Ms Applebee said.

Lovers of Menz Confectionery other brands, including Violet Crumble, Bumbles, JeliChocs and Crown Mints, will also be able to get their hands on their favourite treats and a variety of gifting options while visiting the new Tanunda store.