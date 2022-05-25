Friends and flicks: Christine’s movie club success

When Christine Randell moved to the Barossa from Queensland in October, 2020, it was a complete fresh start.

“I had been through the Barossa as a tourist a few years prior to that and I thought Angaston just looked so lovely,” said the lively 76 year old.

“I bought a house here and I didn’t know a soul!”

A self-confessed “people person”, Christine immediately looked for ways to make friends in her new home town.

She began volunteering at the Angaston Red Cross shop, but wanted to cast her friendship net even further and settled upon the idea of starting a local women’s movie club.

It wasn’t a completely new idea to Christine, having previously organised a successful theatre-going group in Queensland.

“I was in a situation where, at the time, my partner wasn’t interested in live theatre, and I wanted to go and see things,” Christine explained.

“I didn’t want to go to live theatre on my own, so I thought, there’s got to be other women like me around, so I advertised and got a great group going.”

With live theatre being a bit less accessible in the Barossa, Christine settled on a movie club for local people instead.

“I advertised for ladies interested in joining, and I got 82 responses!” Christine said.

“It nutted down to a group of about eight or ten to start with, but over time, with word of mouth, we’re now getting up into the 30 mark.”

About once per month, Christine organises a group outing to the Gawler Cinema, followed by lunch, where the ladies get to know one another better by sharing in a “good ol’ chin-wag”.

“There’s never any shortage of conversation!” laughed Christine, who says she never would have got to know as many people in the Barossa if it wasn’t for the movie club.

The connections she has made has led her to joining the Tanunda Garden Club too, as well as forming special friendships.

“Everybody’s so lovely, I’ve met so many nice people. And then in between, we’ll catch up with each other for coffee, or go to a market,” said Christine.

“So I’ve made some good friends actually.”

Christine is not the only one to benefit from her movie club, other participants have found real value in the group too.

“Every time (the members) always thank me and I know they really do appreciate it,” said Christine.

“Everybody’s got little problems or issues in their life at some stage or other, and I just think having that bit of friendship and something to look forward to is really good.”

While the group mainly attracts retirees, Christine ensures she varies the day of the week for movie sessions to allow those who still work or have other regular commitments a chance to attend.

But there’s definitely a ‘no men permitted’ policy, according to Christine.

“It’s just for women only, so they can make friendships and have companionship, have someone to go to the movies with, and a chat on the phone if you’re feeling lonely,” she said.

Christine would encourage anyone thinking about forming a similar group to “go for it”.

“There’s no need for anybody to be lonely, there really isn’t, not these days when there’s so many organisations and so many of them need volunteers as well. But even if you can’t volunteer, there’s so many social groups,” she said.

“The club was born out of a need for me to meet people.

“It’s been really good. I’ve been thrilled with the response.”