A new consultancy aimed at guiding businesses through the increasing accounting, legal and marketing ‘clutter’ confronting business in today’s increasingly complex commercial environment has been established in the Barossa as Steve Balch Consultants.

The consultancy, aimed at helping businesses of all sizes in the Valley (and beyond), has been set up by Stephen Balch who holds a Bachelor of Business degree with majors in Accounting and Marketing.

He also holds a Cert IV in training and assessment.

Through his expertise and experience he has been engaged variously as an accountant, general manager, chief executive officer, company public officer, auditor, secretary and director, academic, teacher/trainer and ‘virtual’ CFO.

A former resident of Darwin who now calls Lyndoch home, Steve brings to his consultancy a raft of experiences and guidance resulting from his work with some of the NT’s (and Australia’s) biggest – and smallest – businesses and organisations across a broad range of industries from tourism, agriculture, heavy industry, human resources and charities.

Along the way, his experiences – and the regard held for him in the NT – helped him briefly becoming an MP in the NT Territory Government, holding the position of Government Whip.

It was during these hectic years, Steve and his wife, Gwyn visited and fell in love with the Southern Barossa – which led to the Balchs settling in Lyndoch, where he now operates his consultancy, Steve Balch Consultants.