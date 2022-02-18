Former Governor to chair Barossa Australia

Rear Admiral the Honourable Kevin Scarce AC, CSC RAN (Rtd), has been appointed as the new independent chair for Barossa Australia effective February, 2022.

Kevin will head the newly formed Barossa Australia organisation, established in January, 2022, after the successful merger of Barossa Grape & Wine Association and Tourism Barossa Inc.

Kevin brings diverse and extensive leadership experience, holding senior executive positions during his service in the Royal Australian Navy, in not-for-profit and commercial sectors, and as South Australia’s Governor from 2007 to 2014.

He is currently deputy chairman of Seeley International and was inducted as a Baron of Barossa in 2013.

Kevin is a highly accomplished advisor with specialist knowledge in governance, mergers, and strategy.

His current Board positions also include chairman of Adelaide Oval, Operation Flinders, and Novita, and a board member of APC Technology.

He also served as Chancellor of the University of Adelaide from 2015 – 2020.

Kevin’s naval career commenced when he joined the Royal Australian Navy College in 1968.

He continued his career with the Navy after graduating, serving in the Vietnam War, and subsequently joining the staff of the Australian Embassy’s Naval Attaché in Washington D.C.

During his career, he rose to the rank of Rear Admiral and ultimately Chief Executive of the South Australian Government Defence Unit.

“I am delighted to be joining Barossa Australia at such a pivotal time in the region’s growth and development,” said Kevin.

“While the grape, wine and tourism sectors have faced numerous challenges over the last two years, there is also great optimism around the growth potential, particularly as the region moves forward with a collective purpose and intent.

“I have witnessed the considerable momentum that has been generated in the early days of the merger.

“ I look to support and realise the positive synergies across the grape, wine, and tourism sectors with the board, management, and our customers.

“It will be an exciting journey, and I believe the merger represents more opportunity and more potential for the region in achieving its aspiration as Australia’s global wine, food and tourism region.”