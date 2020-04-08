As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
We are offering free delivery on all products from our store. We will deliver to your door and text you to let you know when it has been dropped off. Orders can be placed by phone or email and deliveries are done most of the time within 24 hours (if stock is available).
Our doors are still open but we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.
For Pets Sake has been a part of the local business community for over 7 years now. We share our staff with The Vet Clinic so all our sales assistants are experienced vet nurses and passionate animal people! We love to help our customers get the best for their pets and I am proud to work with such an amazing group of people that really do care about looking after our customers.
Now more than ever it is really important to be staying close to home and not to be leaving home if you don’t need to. As a local business we can bring whatever pet supplies you need to your door and community support will help us keep our doors open to ensure that we can still be here on the other side of this pandemic.
We provide the community with experienced advice on all aspects of pet care. Pets are an important part of good mental health and can be a big comfort in times of uncertainty and stress. We are here to ensure the health and wellbeing of your very important four legged and feathered family members.
We pride ourselves on providing the best customer support and service we can. We always go the extra mile for our customers, doing our best to get whatever product they need. We happily spend as much time as needed to ensure that our customers get the right product and are happy with their purchase. We are also happy to deliver and even assemble some items if the customer is unable to manage this on their own.
Pets are our passion and we believe that happy owners make for happy pets (and vice versa!)
6 Days a week
Monday – Friday 9:30am – 5:30pm
Saturday 9:30am – 3:00pm
24 Murray Street, Angaston