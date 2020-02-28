Football players win Froggy Fry Memorial match

On Friday night the ninth annual Froggy Fry Memorial T20 match was held between Nuriootpa Rover Football Club and Nuriootpa Cricket Club at Nuriootpa Centennial Park, with the footy players coming out

on top.

The match helped raised funds for the CFS Foundation, to go towards bushfire affected CFS volunteers and their families.

There were barbecued goods and the bar was open, with proceeds also being donated to the CFS. A raffle and donation tins were passed around on the night.

- Advertisement -

Nuriootpa Rover Football Club won the match, opening up the batting with a tidy total of 9/188 with Alex Edwards high scoring on 46. Nuriootpa Cricket Club’s innings were all out for 134.

The football club is now leading the tally with five wins and four losses.