Foodland frivolity

There isn’t all that much to smile about during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Barossans are doing their best to bring a little cheer during these challenging times.

Barossa Fresh Foodland’s Rachel Demarchi, manager of Fresh Cafe and baker, Brooke Katzorke, donned their tutus and every rainbow coloured piece of clothing they could lay a hand on to bring a little sunshine to the lives of shoppers in store.

The duo have even been spotted in the giant windows performing a “happy dance” in their bid to turn frowns upside down while adhering to the strict social distancing measures.

“There was five of us that day, all in a separate window!” laughed Rachel as she described their antics.

“We turned the music up and just danced…we’ve got to keep our mood up and try and help the customers too….and they are really loving us dressing up.”

Brooke agreed, saying staff were also “feeling the love” in these tough circumstances.

“We’ve got to try and have some fun because everybody’s so glum,” she said.

“And customers are thanking us for what we are doing as well, which is really

nice.”