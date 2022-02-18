Focused young fighter makes martial arts history

Minutes felt like hours for Tanunda teenager, Tahlia Graetz while she waited for the result of a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout at Adelaide Oval recently.

Tahlia delivered the knockout blow, however her “exhilarating” lap of honour came to a halt while the judges deliberated on the final result.

“I was thinking ‘why are they taking so long?’” she said.

“People were whispering, it was a weird vibe.

“I felt relieved to be finally announced the winner.”

Tahlia won her amateur MMA debut which was the first all-female South Australian bout in South Australian MMA history.

The 18-year-old trains out of Nuriootpa-based Element Jiu Jitsu Barossa and is preparing for another fight next month.

Tahlia feels “fit and ready” for her upcoming bout as she is just over half way of her nine-week fight camp training.

Currently she trains eight sessions a week across six days and is committed to achieving success.

“With training, I want to put in all of the effort,” she said.

“I don’t want to have thoughts of ‘did I do enough’, I want to know I trained more than enough.

“I hate the “I should have done more” feeling.”

Outside of her rigorous training schedule, Tahlia is a mechanical engineering cadet at Orora Glass in Gawler and said being committed to train also helps her mental health and wellbeing.

“When I have weeks off from training I can’t wait to get back,” she said.

“I always feel 100 per cent better after leaving the gym.”

Tahlia has trained with Element Jiu Jitsu Barossa for two years, and has been taking part in martial arts for six years.

Element Jiu Jitsu Barossa head coach, Tommy Gerlach said Tahlia was one of the hardest working 18-year-old people he knew.

“She wants the results, she’s very focused,” he said.

“Outside of the gym as well, with her work and uni studies.”

On March 12 Tahlia will compete at the next Diamondback Fightingn Championship at Apex Sports Fest against an experienced opponent from New South Wales, who trains at the same gym as the current Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.