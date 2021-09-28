Flying together

Kind, compassionate and a great sense of humour is how to best describe chairman of Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer (BAFFC), Mrs Julie Combe.

For almost 14 years Mrs Combe has put her time in to support those in the Barossa community who have been battling cancer. But in a shock diagnosis, Mrs Combe unfortunately finds herself on the other side, discovering about a month ago that she will embark on her own journey.

Julie told The Leader it’s important for people to know that BAFFC will still be supporting people through her treatment.

“I feel very compassionate now, and have more energy towards people who are on the same journey,” she said.

“The journey that I am on now has bought a new awakening and understanding as to what our organisation is all about.”

“When you are diagnosed, it’s daunting for anyone, no matter how much you think you know about it.

“But in saying that, I am so grateful to have the family and friends from BAAFC at this time.”

As a few of the BAAFC women have battled cancer, Mrs Combe said it is comforting to know they will support her through her battle.

From being in a supportive role, to now being a patient, Mrs Combe said it is daunting.

Whilst taking a break and figuring out how doctors will fight off the cancer, Mrs Combe feels confident that Mrs Jo Feltus, head of fundraising at BAFFC, will keep the ship afloat.

“Jo is my little angel,” she said.

“All the girls have been wonderful.”

Mrs Combe told The Leader she will still be actively involved in the community, showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

“I think the biggest fear at the moment is having to slow down eventually,” she said.

“The feeling I have at this point in time is disbelief.

“It has been the longest three weeks of my life.

“The feelings I have when I wake up with a headache in the mornings, I think it’s just the stress.”

Mrs Feltus said the women want to try to close the gap of isolation during a time of diagnosis.

“We don’t want anyone to feel like they are desperate for help,” she said.

“They can contact us and reach out for a chat at any time.

“From the time of going in and finding out the diagnosis, to going to the first appointment, we want to provide support because the waiting time is just horrific.”

Looking to the future, Mrs Combe is optimistic.

“I’m only at the start of my journey,” she said.

“At this point they aren’t sure how they will tackle it, but the process of dealing with all cancers is to investigate and discuss with multiple specialists.

“That’s what takes the most time, and something that people don’t understand.”

Jo said the women love what they do and will continue to fund crucial projects to support cancer patients.

“Julie has touched many hearts in the community and she is the beating heart of the organisation,” Jo said.